22.05.2024
Virtual-Ports Ltd: Virtual-Ports Receives CE Certification for Revolutionary Surgical Products

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual-Ports Ltd is thrilled to announce the attainment of CE certification under the new MDR (Medical Device Regulation 2017/745) for its groundbreaking surgical products. Renowned for their single-hand, multi-application design, Virtual-Ports' solutions are set to revolutionize abdominal surgery by significantly improving visibility and access within the surgical space.

The Virtual Ports maneuvering system


At the core of Virtual-Ports' innovation is its MicroAnchoring technology, a proprietary system engineered to empower surgeons with enhanced control and clinical precision during laparoscopic procedures. This advancement not only reduces access ports and reliance on operating room assistance but also eliminates the need for a fourth robotic arm in Robotic-assisted surgery, thus mitigating complications and related costs. The acquisition of CE certification is crucial for commercial product sales in European, UK, and other international markets that recognize CE marks.

CEO Yuval Yaskil remarked, "Attaining the CE certification under the new MDR requirements not only allows Virtual-Ports to access a long-awaited multi-billion-dollar market, but it is also a testament to the quality and advancement of Virtual-Ports as a company. This milestone underscores our steadfast commitment to empowering surgeons and healthcare systems with cutting-edge solutions that promote safer and more cost-effective clinical outcomes."

With the CE certification in hand, Virtual-Ports is poised to introduce its transformative technology to medical professionals and patients across Europe, further cementing its position as a leader in the surgical technology landscape.

For more information about Virtual-Ports and its CE-certified surgical products, visit www.virtual-ports.com.

About Virtual-Ports Ltd

Virtual-Ports Ltd is committed to empowering surgeons with innovative devices utilizing its proprietary MicroAnchoring technology to enhance laparoscopic procedures. We pioneered the 'Freedom to Operate' revolution, ensuring safer, cost-effective clinical outcomes and increased revenue for healthcare systems.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Adi Jacobson, VP Marketing
info@virtual-ports.com
+97299779988

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417211/Virtual_Ports_maneuvering_system.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/virtual-ports-receives-ce-certification-for-revolutionary-surgical-products-302151696.html

