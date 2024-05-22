Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024
Mit dieser Aktie könntest Du von der Cannabis-Legalisierungswelle profitieren!
WKN: A3EUND | ISIN: SE0020539310 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L1
Frankfurt
22.05.24
09:15 Uhr
20,400 Euro
-0,040
-0,20 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
22.05.2024 | 09:12
89 Leser
Invitation to presentation of Sectra's year-end report 2023/2024

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's year-end report with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist.

Publication of the financial report: 8:15 a.m. (CEST) on June 5, 2024
Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CEST) on the same date

To participate, follow the instructions on Sectra's website investor.sectra.com/q4report2324. The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to info.investor@sectra.com.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar and Annual General Meeting

  • September 6, 2024: Three-month report
  • September 10, 2024: Annual General Meeting
  • December 12, 2024: Six-month report

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.

Subscribe for information
To subscribe for financial reports, invitations and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe.

About Sectra
Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:
Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectra-s-year-end-report-2023-2024,c3983792

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectras-year-end-report-20232024-302152489.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
