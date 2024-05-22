EQS-News: Grey
Grey Announces Strategic Global Partnership with Leading Travel and Health Insurance Provider, Insured Nomads
This new partnership aligns with Grey's mission to make the lives of digital nomads easier worldwide. Grey users will benefit from discounted travel and health insurance plans provided by Insured Nomads
Grey (https://Grey.co/), a leading FinTech company that provides simplified cross-border payment solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Insured Nomads (https://InsuredNomads.com/) a global travel and health insurance provider. This collaboration will offer discounted travel protection plans to Grey users, a global community consisting primarily of digital nomads and remote workers.
Through this partnership, Insured Nomads is offering Grey's users a 10% discount on its comprehensive travel and health insurance plans. These plans provide coverage for medical emergencies, trip cancellations, and non-medical situations such as travel delays, ensuring peace of mind for remote workers who are always on the go. Additionally, registered users may enjoy airport lounge access for delayed flights, evacuations, and other benefits.
Grey's COO and co-founder, Femi Aghedo, spoke about the company's partnership with Insured Nomads, saying, "Our digital banking services are designed to create a borderless financial experience, and with this collaboration, our community can now travel with the confidence that they're protected against the unknown."
Aghedo cited a report by the World Economic Forum that estimates that there are currently around 35 million digital nomads working worldwide. Since Grey caters to this growing population, it is constantly seeking ways to enhance the lives of its users, which is why the company is delighted to welcome Insured Nomads as its latest global partner. This partnership is a strategic alignment of the two brands, reflecting their resolve to enhance the nomadic lifestyle.
Andrew Jernigan, CEO of Insured Nomads, commented on the partnership, saying, "The world needs the shift in banking technology that Grey delivers, and I am excited about our collaboration with Grey - a company that truly understands the essence of a global citizen. By combining our industry-leading medical and travel benefits with Grey's inclusive digital banking services, we're setting a new standard for safety and financial freedom on a global scale."
This partnership between Grey and Insured Nomads provides a safety net for digital nomads to explore the world confidently.
