Mittwoch, 22.05.2024
Mit dieser Aktie könntest Du von der Cannabis-Legalisierungswelle profitieren!
WKN: 880013 | ISIN: FR0000050809
Tradegate
21.05.24
21:20 Uhr
223,60 Euro
-0,60
-0,27 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
22.05.2024 | 10:06
Sopra Steria positioned as a 2024 AI technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence Services market

  • The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Artificial Intelligence Services vendors.
  • Sopra Steria with its comprehensive technology for Artificial Intelligence Services, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PARIS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Sopra Steria as a 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence Services market.

Sopra_Steria_Logo

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Artificial Intelligence Services, Q1, 2024, includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Artificial Intelligence Services vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Yves Nicolas, Corporate AI program manager and deputy Chief Technology Officer at Sopra Steria Group, comments: "Being positioned as the leader in the SPARK Matrix for Artificial Intelligence Services not only acknowledges our technological excellence but also confirms the strategic positioning of Sopra Steria in the AI landscape. This recognition underscores our commitment to harnessing advanced AI technologies and strategic collaborations to drive impactful solutions that empower businesses globally."

According to Akash Dicholkar, an analyst, at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Sopra Steria offers robust AI services offerings by strategically integrating Generative AI technologies to provide high-value offerings that empower businesses for achieving their objectives effectively. Sopra Steria's focus on integrating AI into software engineering process ensures high quality code development and maintenance and offers engineer productivity. Sopra Steria's partnership with cloud providers help them in accessing ML services and expand AI opportunities to deliver tailored solutions, addressing specific business needs. Sopra Steria's enterprise virtual assistant NAIxus and the InnerData platform leverages Natural Language Processing skills to improve LLM deployments."

Click here to know more

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

Contact: Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-positioned-as-a-2024-ai-technology-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-analysis-of-the-global-artificial-intelligence-services-market-302152063.html

