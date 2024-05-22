BeCause and d2o Team Up to Create First-of-its-Kind CSRD Solution for the Travel and Hospitality Industries

Combining d2o's PMI GoGreen environmental management tool and BeCause's sustainability data management platform offers hotels the only CSRD compliance solution rooted in efficiency and profitability.

NICE, France, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeCause , the Danish start-up transforming how the global hospitality, travel, and tourism industries manage their sustainability data, has partnered with d2o , a leading forecasting and resourcement management technology provider for the hospitality industry, to create a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility Directive (CSRD) solution for hotels. The collaboration unites the BeCause Sustainability Hub with d2o's PMI GoGreen suite of prediction, targeting, tracking, and allocation tools to create an auditable CSRD reporting solution that goes beyond compliance to boost efficiency and profits. The partnership was announced yesterday at the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance Spring Summit in Nice, France.

By joining forces, BeCause and d2o have taken a giant leap toward building a viable, valuable ecosystem between the hotel industry and technology providers that leverages the power and potential of daily sustainability data management. CSRD compliance is just the starting point; BeCause and d2o are demonstrating that with the right technology, sustainability initiatives can drive operational efficiency and profitability for hotels around the world.

"As an inventor and entrepreneur, it is a dream come true to have a product that fully meets the needs of our customers' stakeholders, including owners, guests, staff, authorities, and local communities," says d2o CEO Young Nguyen. "The partnership between d2o and BeCause will enhance the hotel industry's ability to transform a costly compliance challenge into a business opportunity. We call this partnership PMI GoGreen BeCause… because the hotel industry and the planet require a comprehensive solution to address a complex issue."

Going Beyond CSRD Reporting and Compliance

As a result of this partnership, the PMI GoGreen tools will be seamlessly integrated into the BeCause platform. This integration, facilitated by an API, allows for the sharing and mapping of data, making it reusable for CSRD reporting. This not only simplifies the compliance process for hotels but also ensures accuracy and auditability at the activity level, meeting financial-grade CSRD reporting standards.

However, the joint solution goes beyond compliance and reporting. By centralizing data within the BeCause platform and applying the integrated PMI GoGreen tools, hotel chains gain visibility into which individual properties are meeting their targets for reducing CO2 emissions, energy consumption, water usage chemicals, waste, towels & linens, and food waste. The combined solution also utilizes machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics to identify those targets and help properties optimize resource usage to meet them amidst daily fluctuating demand. System integration service ensures seamless interoperability between the BeCause Sustainability Hub, PMI GoGreen tools, and various internal hotel systems, including property management, point-of-sale, table reservations, sales and catering, timekeeping, and more.

These combined capabilities allow hotels to increase efficiency-hotels are projected to reap 12-15% in resource savings-cultivate ownership among frontline managers, showcase their sustainability efforts to travelers, and, of course, meet their CSRD compliance obligations.

"We believe in the power of ecosystems, and by partnering with d2o, we've built a particularly effective one," says BeCause CEO and Co-founder Frederik Steensgaard. "Not just in terms of helping hotels reach CSRD compliance, but by using the combined capabilities of our solutions to address everyday issues that impact their margins and organizational effectiveness. Why should compliance and reporting be a cost-heavy headache for hotels when it could be driving profitability and operational efficiency?"

An Efficient Solution Specifically Designed for Hospitality

BeCause is a purpose-built, AI-powered hub that centralizes a hotel's sustainability data and automates the transmission of that data amongst different stakeholders, such as travel and accommodation booking marketplaces and industry certifications. Additionally, once a hotel enters its data into the BeCause platform, it can be upcycled and automatically mapped to multiple frameworks, making qualifying for voluntary green certifications faster and more efficient while ensuring regulatory compliance.

The PMI GoGreen suite of tools developed by d2o enables hospitality groups to achieve their long-term environmental goals by breaking them down into monthly targets tailored to each property's attributes and seasonal variations. Each hotel's future targets are dynamically adjusted based on progress, ensuring the consistency of the group's end goal. Individual hotels and hotel chains can track their progress with forward looking data-based indicators and utilize predictive analytics to optimize resource allocation, minimize waste, and cut operating costs.

The combined PMI GoGreen BeCause solution leverages these capabilities to deliver at least 100% ROI for hotels that implement it. The solution will undergo a phased roll-out through the summer of 2024 before formally launching in September.

For more information about BeCause, d2o or the partnership, or to request an interview, please contact: Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com for BeCause CEO and Co-founder, Frederik Steensgaard or Young Nguyen young@d2o.com for d2o, Founder and CEO.

About BeCause

BeCause is an enterprise software company that streamlines the flow of sustainability data and creates synergies between different stakeholders in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries, empowering them to make decisions that result in positive, responsible change for people, the planet, and their profits. BeCause works with over 25,000 hotels, including brands like Radisson, certification entities like GreenKey, industry partners like the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and the SHA, and marketplaces like Booking.com. For more information, visit because.eco .

About d2o and PMI GoGreen

Founded in Norway and built on Scandinavia's legacy of employee well-being and sustainability, d2o has over 20 years of experience helping clients optimize resources for maximum profit while navigating high-cost environments. The company's PMI GoGreen Environmental Management System (EMS) empowers hotel managers to surpass compliance and achieve true sustainability. Leveraging auditable data, predictive analytics, and hotel demand, PMI GoGreen reduces CO2 emissions and the usage of critical resources like energy, water, and food and transforms hotel sustainability obligations into a profitable, cross-functional endeavor. For more information, please visit www.d2o.com/sustainability-gogreen-with-pmi-by-d2o/ .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/because-and-d2o-team-up-to-create-first-of-its-kind-csrd-solution-for-the-travel-and-hospitality-industries-302152291.html