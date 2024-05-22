Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Mit dieser Aktie könntest Du von der Cannabis-Legalisierungswelle profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q7M2 | ISIN: AU000000BSE5 | Ticker-Symbol: B4Z
Stuttgart
22.05.24
10:36 Uhr
0,163 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1570,17711:47
PR Newswire
22.05.2024 | 10:24
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Substantial Shareholder

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

AIM and Media Release

22 May 2024

Base Resources Limited
Notice of change of interests by Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from Sustainable Capital Limited (Sustainable Capital) that it reduced its voting power in Base Resources from 277,931,128 ordinary shares to 266,034,866 ordinary shares representing 22.58% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Sustainable Capital's interest in 266,034,866 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of interest

Registered holder of shares

Person entitled to be registered as holder

Number of ordinary shares

Sustainable Capital Limited

HSBC-FUND SERVICES CLIENT A/C 006

HSBC BANK AUSTRALIA LIMITED

266,034,866

The decrease in Sustainable Capital's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the result of the disposal of 11,896,262 ordinary shares on 22 May 2024 for an average price of A$0.2813 per share.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Morrow Sodali

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.