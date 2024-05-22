Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Mit dieser Aktie könntest Du von der Cannabis-Legalisierungswelle profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A110V7 | ISIN: US9485961018 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WBA
Tradegate
22.05.24
11:22 Uhr
8,300 Euro
-0,100
-1,19 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WEIBO CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEIBO CORPORATION ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,40011:48
8,3008,40011:30
PR Newswire
22.05.2024 | 10:30
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Weibo Corporation: Weibo Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced that the following proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval have been adopted at its 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders held today:

1. as an ordinary resolution, THAT Mr. Charles Chao shall be re-elected as a director of the Company at this annual general meeting and retain office until his retirement pursuant to the Company's memorandum and articles of association;

2. as an ordinary resolution, THAT Mr. Pochin Christopher Lu shall be re-elected as a director of the Company at this annual general meeting and retain office until his retirement pursuant to the Company's memorandum and articles of association; and

3. as an ordinary resolution, THAT Mr. Gaofei Wang shall be re-elected as a director of the Company at this annual general meeting and retain office until his retirement pursuant to the Company's memorandum and articles of association.

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. Weibo generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. We have developed and have been continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Weibo Corporation

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.