PR Newswire
22.05.2024 | 10:36
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Day 2: NEWS ALERT: Unveiling Day 2 of the London Blockchain Conference

LONDON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for an exciting keynote at the London Blockchain Conference; top business and tech marketing expert Steven Bartlett opens today's conference.

Today will also feature Boston Consulting Group Managing Director and Partner Tibor Merey, who will take the stage in the afternoon to discuss best practices for enterprise blockchain adoption.

Finally, tune in for an insightful discussion following one of the biggest cyclical changes in the digital assets world: the halving. Jim Niemeijer, Partner, Pantheon; Kurt Wuckert Jr., Chief Bitcoin Historian, CoinGeek; and Jacopo Gil Casas, VP of Business Development, CS Global Energy, will discuss how mining will evolve post-halving.

Please register here if you would like to attend or listen to any of the sessions today.

If you want to interview any speaker from today's sessions, please email pr@lightningsharks.co.uk.

About the London Blockchain Conference

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, ecosystem announcements, product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/day-2-news-alert-unveiling-day-2-of-the-london-blockchain-conference-302152581.html

