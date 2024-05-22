Lleida.net sales increase 7% in the first 4 months of 2024, up to 6.3 million euros

Madrid, 22 May. - Revenues at listed technology company Lleida.net (OTCQX:LLEIF) (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) rose seven per cent in the first four months of 2024, compared to the same period last year.

In the period, the company sold certified e-notification, e-recruitment and e-signature services along with SMS solutions worth €6.3 million, up from €5.88 million in the first months of 2023.

The company's cumulative EBITDA increased by 170% to 888 thousand euros, compared to 329 thousand euros up to April last year.

Likewise, the accumulated operating profit has turned positive, with a difference of 564 thousand euros, and the accumulated pre-tax profit is also positive with an improvement of 129%.

Practically all of the company's business lines grew in sales.

SMS Wholesale stands out with an increase of 21%, 429,000 euros more than in the same period in 2023 and obtaining a total turnover of 2.43 million euros.

Notification grew by 20%, with total sales of EUR 700,000.

The Recruitment line was up 10% with sales of EUR 1.10 million.

Commercial SMS remained stable with EUR 1.05 million in sales.

And other SAAS is the only sales category that declined, 18% less than the same months of the previous period, a total of EUR 1.02 million.

This progress is in line with the company's increase in customers in the first quarter of 2024, which now stands at 1,925, a record 7.30% more than in the same period last year.

Since the beginning of the year, Lleida.net has also obtained a growth in the share price. In January 2024, the share price was 0.80 euros and nowadays it is over 1.2 euros.

'These results reflect that Lleida.net is recovering the figures of our best years. We continue to be market leaders in our industry, increasing sales and providing value to customers and shareholders", explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and maximum shareholder of the company.

The Spanish technology company launched a comprehensive Restructuring Plan in December last year in response to a 10% decline in sales in the first three quarters of 2023.

The aim of these measures is to ensure a rapid return to profitability and reduce net financial debt, with the goal of returning to positive cash flow from the beginning of 2024.

The company, founded in 1995, floated BME Growth for the first time in 2015 on the Madrid stock exchange.

The Spanish company has accumulated a total of 310 patents in more than 60 countries for its innovations in the field of certified electronic signature, notification and contracting.

Its approach to growth is based on a solid development policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalisation policy.

It was subsequently listed on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its shares are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.

