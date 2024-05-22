Appointment of digital healthcare leader to Board to support the Company as it enters next phase of commercial development

Co-founder and former CEO of Lemonaid Health, a leading innovator in telemedicine and prescription drug delivery, acquired by 23andMe in 2021

Closed Loop Medicine Ltd., a leading TechBio company developing combination prescription drug plus software therapy products that deliver personalized dose optimization, today announced the appointment of Paul Johnson as an Independent Non-Executive Director. A notable entrepreneur in the industry, Paul brings unique and extensive experience in the development and scaling of digital healthcare and e-commerce platforms to the Board of Directors. He joins at a pivotal stage in the Company's development as it prepares for breakthrough milestones in the progression and commercialization of its product pipeline.

Paul is an established leader within the digital healthcare industry, having co-founded Lemonaid Health, one of the first national direct-to-consumer telehealth apps in the US, and led the Company as CEO through to its acquisition by consumer genetics and research company, 23andMe, for $400 million in 2021. Paul then became VP and General Manager, and later COO, of the wider 23andMe consumer business, which includes Lemonaid Health, providing its innovative telemedicine platform to advance 23andMe's vision of individualized primary care. Prior to moving to the US, Paul was Head of Online at McKesson UK, where he was responsible for the online P&L and all digital activity for the Group's brands, including Lloyds Pharmacy. In 2010, as UK Managing Director, he launched the Zooplus business in the UK, Europe's leading online pet shop. Paul is an advisor to several technology-first companies and leading venture funds, he is a CEO coach and an active angel investor.

Harnessing his specialist experience and expertise in digital platforms and direct-to-consumer medical services, Paul joins Closed Loop Medicine's Board to support the leadership team in driving forward the commercialization strategy for its portfolio of integrated precision care solutions. His appointment is the third leadership-level appointment within the past year and follows several recent commercial milestones, including publication of breakthrough clinical trial data validating use of the Company's proprietary technology to identify personalized dose regimens in the treatment of hypertension, leading to improved blood pressure control and exceptionally high medication adherence1. The findings will be applied as the Company further extends its pipeline of combination products across other therapeutic areas including in obesity to provide a patient-centered dose optimization tool for robust differentiation in the GLP-1 market.

Paul Johnson, Non-executive Director of Closed Loop Medicine, commented: "Closed Loop Medicine's approach to delivering personalized and integrated healthcare aligns with my commitment to building digital product experiences that treat patients as individuals, rather than an average of a population set. Throughout my career, I've championed digital solutions to provide accessible healthcare for all.With its proprietary dose optimization platform, the Company is going a step further to improve outcomes at the individual level." He added: "It is clear I am joining Closed Loop Medicine at a very transformative stage in its development, and I am very much looking forward to supporting the Company in bringing forward the promise of precision care, as it realizes the potential of its product pipeline."

Dr. Hakim Yadi PhD OBE, CEO Co-Founder of Closed Loop Medicine, said: "As we stand on the brink of realizing our vast prospects within the industry, Paul's strategic insights and proven track record will be instrumental to steering the Company to continued growth and success. His notable achievements and deep expertise in navigating the evolving telemedicine and digital health landscape, particularly through his work at Lemonaid Health and 23andMe, will undoubtedly play a focal role in bolstering the Company's strategic growth and commercialization of our disruptive platforms."

