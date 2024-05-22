Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - Delivering on its commitment to provide engaged and empowered live streaming premier sports experiences to its users, myco, a leading web3 video streaming platform, has secured the digital streaming rights for 6 prestigious ICC tournaments for 2 years. This includes the T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the Caribbean and the USA in June 2024, and the ODI Champions Trophy, scheduled for early 2025 along with Women's T20 & ODI Worldcup for PK region. Additionally, in order to bring the Cricket World Cup and other leading cricket tournaments like IPL, PSL, MCL to its international audiences, myco has also secured a strategic partnership with leading Sports channel in US & Canada, Willow TV, which will be available on myco on a subscription model for all North American Cricket Lovers.

Figure 1: Myco Secures 2-Year Deal For 6 ICC Tournaments In Pakistan, Teams Up With Willow TV In North America

This latest development follows myco's successful acquisition of the live streaming rights for the recently concluded Pakistan Super League 9, with Season 10 already secured for next year. The platform's journey with major cricket tournaments began with the resounding success of the ICC World Cup 2023, which not only laid the foundation for further acquisitions but also showcased the immense potential of its unique web3 model which resulted in an average engagement time of over 30 minutes compared to its web2 counterparts that have average sessions under 10 minutes. Important to note that while this is the first major sports offering for the North American users, myco has in the past streamed various International sports tournaments in MENA & South East Asia, like English Premier League, and several significant sports such as tennis, padel, squash, MMA, karate, boxing, racing, backgammon and e-sports.

Somair Rizvi, Co-founder & CEO Business Operations at myco, expressed excitement about securing the rights for ICC tournaments, stating, "We are thrilled to bring the excitement of the ICC World Cup to cricket fans across Pakistan & North America through our partnership with Willow TV for the next two years. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing access to thrilling sporting events while empowering viewers through our innovative web3 model."

About myco:

myco is the fastest growing web3 streaming platform in the World with a diverse, vertically integrated content slate ranging from live sports, film, and documentaries to influencer and user-generated content (UGC). The company is fueled by the vision of building a video content super dApp that delivers true empowerment and ownership to both viewers and content creators or publishers, with a truly decentralized on-chain economic layer and an on-chain video infrastructure layer.

With over 10 million registered users in over 190 countries and a diverse content library featuring 200+ live sports events, 1000+ watch hours, and 50+ original productions, myco stands as a premier destination for sports enthusiasts. The platform's has extensive partnerships with over 2000 creators and influencers including some high end partner channels and over 1M user generated (UGC) videos on the platform. Till date the platform has done more than 2.5 MN micro payment transactions rewarding users and creators for their participation within the platform's economy.

Tariq Jaser

Email: tariq@myco.io

Official Website: www.myco.io

Important Link: https://linktr.ee/myco.io

PR Contact: info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210062

SOURCE: ZEX PR WIRE