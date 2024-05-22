20 startups gather in Menorca for 10 days to access up to 300,000 euros in investment

Over 2,300 startups have applied to participate in Decelera Menorca, which celebrates its 10th edition

The fund organizing the event, Decelera Ventures, has raised 38 million euros in the last year to invest in tech startups focused on sustainability

MENORCA, Spain, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week 20 startups will gather in Menorca for 10 days to meet with mentors and investors. The organization selected the 20 finalist startups from over 2,300 applications worldwide, a 35% increase over last year's applications.

Startups at Decelera Menorca can access up to 300,000 euros in investment to boost their projects. Decelera Ventures, the early-stage fund behind the organization, raised 38 million euros last year and has a portfolio of 19 companies. The fund plans to invest in over 50 projects in the next 3 years, with tickets of up to 300,000 euros, and provide follow-up support.

Decelera Ventures is the world's first 'decelerator'. At this event, founders step out of their day-to-day, to gain new perspectives, prepare for their next phase of growth and connect with investors.Since 2015, when the first edition was held, over 10,000 startups from more than 95 countries have applied to Decelera.

During the program, more than one hundred Experience Makers and over fifteen venture capitalist and international investors will learn about the 20 finalist startups, which include the global talent community Nova, credit building platform through remittances for African immigrants Kredete, platform connecting companies and university students U4IMPACT, dating platform Flamme, AI tech company Aitaca, 3D printing software developer Ziknes, property management software Praefy, platform for energy providers Quixotic360, and subscription management platform Emendu, automate invoices and delivery notes using AI, Dost, among others.

Among the prominent attendees are names from the entrepreneurial ecosystem: Bernat Farrero (Factorial and Itnig Podcast), Marta Zaragoza (Declarando), Pepe Borell (Deale), Rui Stoffel (BusUp), Alvaro Dexeus (Pleo, Ex-Deliveroo), Laura Esnaola (Care with Care), Sean Cook (Ex-VP of Mailchimp), Mike Landman (Ripple), Philippe Gelis (Kantox), Laura Urquizu (Red Points), Oriol Vila (Hola Luz), Tim Varner (Whitelabel).

The event is supported by global entities and local companies such as the Menorca Tourism Promotion Foundation, Sancus Capital, Julius Bär, Son Parc Hotels & Golf, San Miguel, Funq, Fibralink, Gin Xoriguer, Cacahuete, Owners Car, Queso Mahón, Carolina Carreras, Agua de Menorca, El Paladar, and Can Senylaet.

