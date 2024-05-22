Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nordrest Holding AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On request of Nordrest Holding AB, company registration number 556943-6560, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from May 23, 2024. The decision is conditional upon that Nordrest Holding AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. The company has 11,500,000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: NREST ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 12,425,926 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022088217 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 336570 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556943-6560 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4050 Travel and Leisure ---------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 23, 2024, up to and including May 24, 2024, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 20 and 71 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399