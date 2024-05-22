Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024
GlobeNewswire
22.05.2024 | 11:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nordrest Holding AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On request of Nordrest Holding AB, company registration number 556943-6560,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market with effect from May 23, 2024. The decision is
conditional upon that Nordrest Holding AB meets the liquidity requirements for
the shares. 


The company has 11,500,000 shares as per today's date.


Shares

Short name:               NREST          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 12,425,926       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0022088217      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             336570         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556943-6560       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name         
----------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary
----------------------------
4050 Travel and Leisure  
----------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 23, 2024, up to and including
May 24, 2024, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering
have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For
further information see pages 20 and 71 in the prospectus. 

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528
00 399
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
