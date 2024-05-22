On May 14th, in Geneva, Switzerland, NYO3, a Norwegian high-end dietary nutrition brand represented by new Omega-3, brought 32 nutritional products to exhibit at Vitafoods Europe 2024.

Concurrently, the NYO3 global new brand launch conference was held. New product NYO3 Royal-boost Antarctic Krill Oil has been released. Each capsule contains krill oil up to 1300mg. The use of exclusive and innovative water-soluble (marine phospholipids solubility) technology significantly improves the absorption rate. This innovation ushers in a new era of cellular-level nutrition.

Matts Johansen, CEO of Aker Biomarine, NYO3's strategic partner, emphasised at the press conference that their comprehensive value chain covers sustainable krill fishing in the pristine waters of Antarctica. NYO3 uses Aker Biomarine's Antarctic krill patented fishing technology and patented extraction technology to ensure the freshness and pure quality of NYO3 krill oil from the source.

Svein Erik Haugmo, CEO of ORIVO, a testing organisation recognised as the authority in Omega-3 quality testing, introduced that it uses the world's leading nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrum analysis technology to verify the authenticity of product raw materials and origins around the world. Through rigorous testing, NYO3 has obtained 100% quality certification for three consecutive years, ranking first in quality in the global krill oil industry for three consecutive years.

At present, the krill oil industry has broad market prospects. Julija Skolnikovc from Moojing introduced that in 2023, NYO3 ranks Top1 in global online sales of krill oil. Meanwhile NYO3 krill oil market share leads the market and its scale far exceeds other brands.

On the basis of quality and sales, NYO3 also takes into account the sustainability and ecologically balanced development of Antarctic resources. At the press conference, AWR issued a donation certificate to NYO3 and thanked NYO3 for donating to the Antarctic Wildlife Research Fund (AWR). 121,000 NOK will be used to jointly support Antarctic ecosystem research, maintain the sustainability and ecologically balanced development of Antarctic krill resources.

The strength of both quality and quantity growth is due to NYO3's concept of "from Norway, pure and simple." NYO3 will adhere to global medical standards, natural material quality and sustainable development concepts to develop Norway's nutritional supplements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521741829/en/

Contacts:

Company Name: NYO3 International AS

Website: www.nyo3.com

Telephone: +47 22 36 22 22

Contact: Derek Sung

Email Address: Sales@NYO3.no