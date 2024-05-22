Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) India is set to attend GTR India 2024 in Mumbai on 22nd May 2024. As the Knowledge Partner of the event, LIBF India brings a wealth of trade expertise to the discussions. The Trade and Transaction Banking Qualifications from LIBF are highly sought after in more than 100 countries worldwide, making it a leader in trade education.



Among the attendees representing LIBF are Alex Gray, Director of Trade and Transaction Banking at LIBF, and Sumit Mehta, Founding Director of LIBF India. Joining them are Astha Arora, Vice President of LIBF India, and Amit Pradhan, also Vice President of LIBF India. This prestigious one-day event will convene over 400 market leaders, industry experts, and key stakeholders to discuss pivotal issues in the trade and finance sector.

In line with its commitment to driving financial transformation, LIBF India will present its insights and solutions aimed at bridging the trade finance gap, promoting sustainability in trade, and enhancing access to credit for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). LIBF India's participation in GTR India 2024 aligns with its mission to foster financial innovation and support the growth of trade and export in India. By engaging with industry experts and market leaders, LIBF India aims to contribute to the development of sustainable and innovative financial solutions that can drive economic growth.

"Education is the cornerstone of a thriving financial sector. With a strong presence in India, and a rich history of 140 years, we are committed to providing world-class education and professional development opportunities to empower finance professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the modern banking world," said Sumit Mehta, Founder Director of LIBF India.

'The role of trade finance is critical in promoting global economic stability and growth. LIBF has continually been dedicated to equipping professionals with the expertise needed to navigate the complexities of international trade", said Alex Gray, Director of Trade and Transaction Banking of LIBF.

GTR India 2024, organised by Global Trade Review (GTR), is set to gather industry leaders in Mumbai on May 22 for a day of networking and insightful discussions on trade, supply chain, export, and infrastructure financing. This premier annual event will focus on themes such as trade resilience, digital innovation, supply chain optimisation, and ESG compliance.

Aligned with LIBF India's mission of providing world-class education and professional development opportunities, GTR Mumbai offers attendees a platform to gain market insights and engage in meaningful dialogue with experts. LIBF India's trade and transaction banking qualifications and higher education programmes, including the Certificate for Documentary Credit Specialists (CDCS) and the MSc in Risk and Compliance, empower finance professionals to navigate complex trade landscapes and challenges effectively.

In conclusion, GTR Mumbai serves as a catalyst for knowledge exchange and collaboration, offering attendees the opportunity to explore key themes shaping the future of trade and finance. LIBF India supports industry professionals with its comprehensive qualifications and educational programmes, ensuring they stay ahead in the industry.

About LIBF India

The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) is a leading provider of banking and financial education and professional development. With a strong presence in India, LIBF India is dedicated to enhancing the skills and knowledge of finance professionals through its comprehensive range of specialized certificates and programs. By leveraging its global expertise and local insights, LIBF India aims to contribute to the advancement of the Indian banking and finance sector.

LIBF India offers a range of Trade Finance and Transaction Banking qualifications, including the Certificate in International Trade and Finance (CITF), Certificate in Trade Finance Compliance (CTFC), Certificate in Supply Chain Finance (CSCF), and Certificate for Specialists in Demand Guarantees (CSDG), among others. Their Higher Education programme, MSc in Banking and Finance, which is offered with three specialisms-fintech, risk and compliance, and sustainable finance-is also popular among professionals and students looking to excel in the global banking arena. The programme is designed to equip finance professionals with advanced knowledge and skills for the modern banking world and its challenges.

