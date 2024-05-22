The tandem solar cell is based on a perovskite top cell treated with an additive known as 2,3,4,5,6-pentafluorobenzylphosphonic acid (pFBPA), which reportedly improves its power conversion efficiency and fill factor. The tandem device also integrates a bottom heterojunction silicon cell made with a 190-µm-thick, 2 O. cm, n-type, float-zone, shiny-etched monocrystalline wafer. An international group of scientists led by the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland has developed a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell integrating a top perovskite cell based on an absorber treated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...