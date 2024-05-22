Netcracker Honored for Most Innovative Application of AI to Enhance Customer Experience and Leading Solution for Network Automation

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has won two awards from FutureNet World: the Customer Experience Award, which was presented during the organization's London event in April, and the Automation Solution Award, which was presented during FutureNet MENA in Dubai last week.

Netcracker received the Customer Experience Award for its GenAI Telco Solution, a ground-breaking offering that provides the flexibility, robust security and ability to handle complex analytics needed to transform customer experience. Processes that previously took days can be accomplished in hours or even minutes, resulting in significant improvements to efficiency. These innovative use cases include new partner onboarding, catalog modification, invoice explanation and self-service business intelligence. Operators can also create new opportunities for monetization by leveraging data-driven insights.

The Automation Solution Award honored Netcracker Domain Orchestration, which provides end-to-end automation across multilayer networks resulting in cost and time savings for operators. The solution is in use by a number of telecom operators who are using it to automate functions across network domains.

"Netcracker continues to raise the bar in the industry by developing and delivering unique and game-changing solutions for its customers and has shown its leadership in solving real issues facing operators," said Giles Cummings, Founder and CEO of FutureNet World. "Technology like GenAI and automation has the potential to revolutionize telecom, and we congratulate Netcracker for its achievements in these areas."

"We are honored to receive these awards from FutureNet for two very different but ultimately related areas that both provide significant benefits to operators and their customers," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "Netcracker remains dedicated to ensuring our customers have the resources to transform their operations and provide superior experiences, and these awards validate our efforts to continuously move the industry forward."

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522549647/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com