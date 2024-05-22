Pharmaceutical Stability And Storage Services Market Size to Worth USD 4.71 Bn By 2031: Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical stability and storage services market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.18 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.71 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2024 to 2031. According to Coherent Market Insights. Growing generics market has also fueled outsourcing of stability testing and storage services by pharmaceutical companies who aim to reduce costs. Stringent regulations surrounding product stability have made stability testing mandatory at various stages of drug development.

Pharmaceutical Stability And Storage Services Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $3.18 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $4.71 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% Historical Data 2019-2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Service Type, By Product Type, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Strict regulatory requirements to monitor drug stability • Increasing adoption of specialized packaging solutions Restraints & Challenges • High costs associated with stability testing and storage services • Lack of standardized regulations globally

Market Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical stability and storage services market is being primarily driven by the growing demand for outsourcing services in the pharmaceutical industry. Companies are increasingly outsourcing stability testing and storage services to specialized third-party providers to focus on core operations and reduce operational costs. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements mandating stability testing for drug approval are also fueling the market growth.

Market Trends:

Two key trends driving the pharmaceutical stability and storage services market include the increasing adoption of advanced technologies for stability testing, such as high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and mass spectrometry, to ensure accurate results and faster testing turnaround time. Another trend is the rising demand for personalized medicine and biopharmaceuticals, leading to the need for specialized storage conditions, such as cryogenic storage and controlled room temperature to maintain drug efficacy.

The pharmaceutical stability and storage services market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for these services in the pharmaceutical industry. With the growing number of biopharmaceutical companies and the need for stringent regulatory compliance, the demand for stability testing and storage services is on the rise. Pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing these services to specialized providers to ensure the quality and stability of their products throughout the supply chain. This market opportunity presents a lucrative option for service providers to expand their offerings and cater to the rising demand from pharmaceutical companies.

Another market opportunity in the pharmaceutical stability and storage services market lies in the growing importance of stability testing for different types of pharmaceutical products. With a wide range of product types, including tablets, capsules, injectable solutions, oral suspensions, combination products, and others, the need for specialized stability testing services is becoming increasingly essential. Pharmaceutical companies are looking for service providers that can offer comprehensive stability testing solutions for various product types to ensure product quality and shelf-life. This market opportunity allows service providers to diversify their service offerings and cater to the specific needs of pharmaceutical companies for different types of products.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Alcami Corporation declared the grand inauguration of a new 65,000 square foot facility in Garner, North Carolina, close to biotech and pharmaceutical core of Research and Triangle Park.

In March 2022, Alcami declared intentions to expand Masy BioServices biostorage footprint.

Key Market Takeaways:

Pharmaceutical Stability and Storage Services Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing demand for stability testing and storage services in the pharmaceutical industry.

On the basis of service type, the stability segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the critical role of stability testing in ensuring the quality and shelf-life of pharmaceutical products.

On the basis of product type, the tablets segment is expected to dominate the market, given the high usage of tablets in the pharmaceutical industry and the need for robust stability testing for these products.

On the basis of end use, biopharmaceutical companies are expected to dominate the market, as they have stringent regulatory requirements and need reliable stability testing services to ensure product quality and compliance.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies and the high demand for stability testing services in the region.

Key players operating in the Pharmaceutical Stability and Storage Services market include Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA., Q Laboratories, and others. These key players offer a wide range of stability testing and storage services to pharmaceutical companies, enabling them to meet regulatory requirements and ensure product quality and safety. Overall, the pharmaceutical stability and storage services market presents lucrative opportunities for service providers to expand their offerings and cater to the growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Service Type:

Stability Accelerated Stability Testing Photostability Long Term Drug Stability Testing Forced Degradation Testing Others Storage Cold Storage Controlled 15-25°C Refrigerated 2-8°C Frozen -24°C Cryogenic -170°C Non - Cold Storage



By Product Type:

Tablets



Capsules



Injectable Solutions



Oral Suspensions



Combination Products



Others

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies



CMO



CRO



Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



