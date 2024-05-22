Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024
WKN: A115MJ | ISIN: NL0006294274
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2024 | 07:15
Change of the denomination and ticker symbol of OPmobility shares on Euronext Paris

On 27 March 2024, Plastic Omnium announced that the Group would change its name to OPmobility to reflect its new identity. The change of the Company's name to OPmobility SE was approved by 99.99% at the Annual General Meeting held on April 24, 2024. The denomination and ticker symbol of the shares listed on Euronext Paris will be changed as follows with effect from May 24, 2024:

- New denomination: OPMOBILITY (replacing PLASTIC OMNIUM)
- ISIN code: FR0000124570 (unchanged)
- Euronext code: FR0000124570 (unchanged)
- New ticker symbol: OPM (replacing POM)

About OPmobility

OPmobility (formerly Plastic Omnium) is a world leader in sustainable mobility and a technology partner to mobility players worldwide. Driven by innovation since its creation in 1946, the Group is today composed of five complementary business groups that enable it to offer its customers a wide range of solutions: intelligent exterior systems, complex modules, lighting systems, energy storage systems and battery and hydrogen electrification solutions. OPmobility also offers its customers an activity dedicated to the development of software, OP'nSoft.

With economic revenue of 11.4 billion euros in 2023 and a global network of 152 plants and 40 R&D centers, OPmobility relies on its 40,300 employees to meet the challenges of sustainable mobility.

OPmobility is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A. It is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices (ISIN code: FR0000124570). www.opmobility.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
