Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Copperstone Resources AB changes name to Viscaria

Copperstone Resources AB announces that the new name of the company, Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria, has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The name change is part of the company's strategic efforts to become an established mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria copper mine in Kiruna, Sweden.

The company now has a new website - www.viscaria.com - and as of today, the company's share is traded under the ticker symbol VISC on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The name change was decided by the annual general meeting on May 7, 2024.

"We continue to make significant progress in our ambition and development to establish ourselves as a mining company through the reopening of Viscaria copper mine. With the acquisition of the Viscaria project in 2019, the company adopted a new direction and since then, we have worked diligently for Viscaria to once again become a significant supplier of responsibly produced copper. The mining industry is one of Sweden's most important basic industries and the name change marks our transition to a mature basic industrial identity. It is an important milestone as we transition from being an exploration company to becoming an established mining company," said CEO, Jörgen Olsson.

About Us

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com