Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - The Third Edition of Abu Dhabi Family Office (ADFO) Summit is pleased to announce a stellar cast of over 250 influential attendees, partners, and 32 esteemed speakers brought together for the event. Scheduled for May 30th, 2024, the summit offers a platform for insightful discussions and fruitful collaborations.

Conceived by Obediah Ayton, the Abu Dhabi Family Office (ADFO) Summits aim to foster open debate, collaboration, and discussions on matters of significance. The event offers a platform for diverse voices, featuring an increase of female family office participants and hearing from the next generation of family members.

ADFO Summit is renowned for its thought-provoking discussions, bringing together thought leaders, family principals, and investment officers to address key issues of the day. The event, expertly curated and moderated by Nick Ayton, commences with event registration at 08:00, followed by an opening keynote and a series of interactive panels covering a wide-ranging agenda.

Themes explored during the summit include optimizing tech investing, navigating the rise of private credit, understanding the dynamics of commodities, the influence of longevity on investments, emerging trends in fintech and capital markets, and strategies for effective asset allocation.

The summit kicks off with a cocktail evening on May 29th, serving as an icebreaker and networking opportunity, followed by a post-event cocktail evening on May 30th to conclude the proceedings. The event will be held at the prestigious Rotana Resort in Abu Dhabi.

ADFO Summit attracts both regional and international families, as well as family groups operating or seeking to establish a presence in the UAE. The unique format encourages candid exchanges of views and opinions, laying the groundwork for collaboration and co-investment opportunities.

Throughout the day, discussions will delve into critical topics such as succession planning, family governance best practices, and the perspectives of the next generation. Key themes include sustainable investing strategies, the integration of traditional and digital assets, the impact of AI on investment decisions, and the growing importance of philanthropy.

The ADFO Summit serves as a global platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration, bringing together diverse voices from families, investors, and business leaders to navigate the evolving economic, technological, and regional landscape. With a focus on fostering meaningful discussions and transformative ideas, the Summit aims to catalyze positive change.

Owner: Obediah Ayton

Phone: +971503506152

Email: pr@stankeviciusmgm.com

