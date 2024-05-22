Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 136,845 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 13, 2024, up to and including May 17, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume
Daily weighted average purchase
Trading
May 13, 2024
649
|
220.6305
ARCX
May 13, 2024
100
220.1700
CDRG
May 13, 2024
200
220.2350
HRTF
May 13, 2024
8
220.3400
XCIS
May 13, 2024
881
220.8095
XNAS
May 13, 2024
17,552
220.7045
XNYS
May 13, 2024
100
221.7600
XTXD
May 14, 2024
600
218.3767
ARCX
May 14, 2024
100
217.4900
BATS
May 14, 2024
200
218.2600
HRTF
May 14, 2024
1,173
217.9992
XNAS
May 14, 2024
20,095
218.2355
XNYS
May 15, 2024
700
219.1614
ARCX
May 15, 2024
400
219.5200
XNAS
May 15, 2024
8,616
219.2614
XNYS
May 16, 2024
1,714
215.6074
ARCX
May 16, 2024
2
214.3700
BATY
May 16, 2024
800
213.1450
CDRG
May 16, 2024
474
214.0407
HRTF
May 16, 2024
200
213.9300
KNLI
May 16, 2024
90
212.4800
XBOS
May 16, 2024
4,107
214.5015
XNAS
May 16, 2024
52,200
214.7952
XNYS
May 16, 2024
400
212.9200
XTXD
May 17, 2024
790
211.4170
ARCX
May 17, 2024
5
210.9900
BATS
May 17, 2024
100
210.9800
CDRG
May 17, 2024
185
210.7368
HRTF
May 17, 2024
248
210.8653
KNLI
May 17, 2024
113
210.9356
MEMX
May 17, 2024
1,188
211.1330
XNAS
May 17, 2024
22,794
210.9608
XNYS
May 17, 2024
61
210.8000
XTXD
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,206,245.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,964,937. The figure of 201,964,937 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
Contacts:
For further information please contact:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111