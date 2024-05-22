Coherent Market Insights: Ultrasonic Non Destructive Testing Equipment Market Size to Worth USD 1,314.0 Mn By 2030

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Ultrasonic Non Destructive Testing Equipment Market size is calculated at USD 818.3 million in 2023 and is expected to be worth around USD 1,314.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030, according to Coherent Market Insights. Growing commercial aircraft fleet sizes and increasing development of renewable energy sources are creating new growth opportunities for ultrasonic NDT solutions outside their traditional usage in oil & gas and manufacturing industries.

Ultrasonic NDT Testing Equipment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $818.3 million Estimated Value by 2030 $1,314.0 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7% Historical Data 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type Of Equipment, By Component, By End Use Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rapid growth of the oil & gas industry • Stringent safety rules and regulations Restraints & Challenges • High cost of NDT testing equipment • Lack of skilled labor or professionals

Market Dynamics:

Increased adoption of ultrasonic non destructive testing equipment across various end-use industries such as oil & gas, aerospace, and manufacturing is a major factor driving the market growth. Ultrasonic non destructive testing equipment helps detect flaws or discontinuities in materials or components without damaging the part itself. They are widely used for weld inspection, material thickness checking, deformation detection and quality control in these industries. Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding quality control and safety has increased reliance on non destructive testing techniques and equipment. Rapid industrialization and expanding manufacturing sector globally has further augmented the demand.

Market Trends:

Growing automation in non-destructive testing is the key trend witnessed in the market. Integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics have automated many manual processes and enabled extraction of more useful information from data. This has improved inspection accuracy and reduced human dependency. Furthermore, miniaturization of ultrasonic non-destructive testing equipment has gained traction. Manufacturers are developing compact and portable devices to meet demand from on-field applications and ensure lightweight and easier transportation. This has increased equipment utilization in industries like aerospace with stringent accessibility requirements.

Market Opportunities:

Thickness gauges find widespread application in industries like oil & gas, automotive, and aerospace where accurate thickness measurement is critical. These gauges use ultrasonic pulses to determine the thickness of materials non-destructively. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development are driving the need for thickness monitoring of equipment, pipelines, vessels, and other critical components. Strict quality control regulations also mandate regular thickness measurement. The ability of ultrasonic thickness gauges to detect even minute thickness variations is spurring their adoption across industries.

Digital flaw detectors or phased arrays provide high resolution imaging for inspection of complex geometries and detection of internal flaws. They are gaining popularity as they offer advantages like enhanced accuracy, multi-element probes for full matrix capture, and integrated data analytics software. Sectors like aviation and power where failure can lead to catastrophic consequences are major consumers. Stringent aviation safety norms mandate thorough aircraft inspection through digital ultrasonic detectors. Their ability to inspect thick sections non-destructively without compromising integrity is a major factor boosting sales.

Key Developments:

In October 2021 - Intertek's non-destructive testing (NDT) experts in Derby, United Kingdom, added an X-ray computed tomography (CT) scanner to the company's extensive laboratory of advanced technology. The scanner has 240 kV microfocus and 450 kV mini focus capability.

In September 2021 - Bureau Veritas acquired AET France, which is specialized in laboratory testing, product development, and sustainable testing. This acquisition has strengthened BV's position in the European consumer goods retail industry.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global ultrasonic non-destructive testing equipment market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to stringent quality control regulations across industries.

On the basis of type of equipment, the digital flaw detectors segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 40% of the market share by 2030, due to their ability to provide high resolution imaging of complex components.

By component, the equipment segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to periodic replacement of existing machinery with newer technologies.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to stringent aviation safety norms and presence of major players in the region.

Key players operating in the ultrasonic non-destructive testing equipment market include ROSEN Group, Olympus Corporation, GE Measurement & Control, Sonatest, and YD, Inc. Strategic acquisitions and regional expansion are some of the key strategies adopted by these players.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Type of Equipment:

Thickness gauges

Digital flaw detectors

Phased array flaw detectors

Test machines

Others

By Component:

Equipment

Service

By End Use Industry:

Oil & gas

Power Generation

Aerospace & defense

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



