Tharimmune, Inc.: Tharimmune Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) ("Tharimmune" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates in inflammation and immunology, announced today that it will effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on May 24, 2024. Tharimmune's common stock will trade on a post-split basis when the market opens on May 28, 2024 under the existing trading symbol "THAR" and the new CUSIP number 432705309. The reverse stock split was approved by Tharimmune stockholders at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 14, 2024, with the final ratio determined by the Company's Board of Directors.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 15 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be exchanged for 1 share of common stock, with any fractional shares being rounded up to the next higher whole share. Immediately after the reverse stock split becomes effective, the Company will have approximately 785,978 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. In addition, a proportionate adjustment will be made to outstanding equity-based awards and other equity rights.

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued listing; however, no assurance can be given that such reverse stock split will enable the Company to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

About Tharimmune, Inc.

Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates in inflammation, immunology and oncologic diseases. The Company has a clinical-stage asset, known to suppress chronic, debilitating pruritis or "uncontrollable itching" in PBC, a rare and orphan liver disease with no known cure. The Company's early-stage immuno-oncology pipeline includes novel multi-specific antibodies targeting unique epitopes with novel mechanisms of action against well-known, validated targets in multiple solid tumors" including PD-1, HER2 and HER3. Tharimmune has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access the company's antibody discovery technology platform against specified targets. For more information please visit: www.tharimmune.com .

Forward Looking Statements

