BHG Financial Announces Colorado-Based First FarmBank as the Winner of Its $5,000 Charitable Giveaway?

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / BHG Financial (BHG) has announced the winning community bank and charity in its recent Community Banking Month $5,000 Charitable Giveaway.?First FarmBank in Greeley, Colorado, was awarded the opportunity to choose which local charity would receive the $5,000 donation, and it selected "Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy," a dedicated provider of advocacy and support for abused and neglected children.









"What an honor it is to be selected as the winner," said James Pisaturo, CFO/COO of First FarmBank. "Community banks are the lifeblood of the communities in which we serve, and we find it so very important to partner with companies like BHG who are willing to help support the causes and communities that mean so much to us.

"We are so very excited to have this $5,000 benefit Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy Center," Pisaturo continued. "The Center provides a child-focused environment to gently support child victims of abuse and their non-offending family members. Life Stories makes a difference in these children's lives, working to give them a bright future."

Life Stories Executive Director Lisa Drake expressed the organization's appreciation. "Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy is deeply thankful to BHG Financial and First FarmBank for their $5,000 Community Banking Month donation. This generous gift will allow us to further our work in helping abused and neglected children in our community turn the page for a better tomorrow. We're grateful for our local and corporate partners who prioritize strengthening their local community through impactful giving. Thank you so much!"

The BHG Financial Institutional Network launched the giveaway in April to honor Community Banking Month and highlight the support smaller banks provide to local businesses and residents. Community banks across the nation were invited to participate, and the winner was selected on May 1 in a random drawing. Banks from across the nation entered the drawing.

"A caring and generous spirit seems to embody all community banks," said Meghan Crawford-Hamlin, President of BHG's Institutional Division. "These banks go above and beyond for their communities every day, so it was nice to help extend that support even further."

BHG has been supporting the needs of community banks for nearly a quarter of a century, helping these institutions earn more than $1.5 billion in interest income since the company's inception in 2001. Approximately 35% of U.S. community banks have teamed with BHG Financial to invest excess liquidity, manage interest rate risk, drive revenue, and more.?

Like its community bank partners, BHG is also committed to providing philanthropic support to those it serves. From national causes such as the United Way and the American Heart Association to more localized charitable endeavors, we believe in the power of giving back and are passionate about serving the communities in which we work and live.?

BHG Financial (BHG) is a national leader in providing financial solutions to professionals and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG has provided over $18.8 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, a simplified process, longer loan terms, and personalized service, BHG Financials' approach to lending sets it apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to over 1,600 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to BHG's state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding its services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021. For more information, visit https://bhgfinancial.com.

