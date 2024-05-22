Flow invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at https://bit.ly/3KnsHUp

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX: FLOW) (OTCQX: FLWBF), today announced that Trent MacDonald, CFO and EVP Operations, will be presenting at WTR's inaugural Consumer Products Virtual Investor Conference. Trent will give a virtual Company presentation on June 5 at 10:30am ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Event: Date: WTR Consumer Products Virtual Investor Conference June 5 and June 6, 2024 Presentation: June 5, 2024 at 10:30am ET Location: https://bit.ly/3KnsHUp

The conference will showcase two days of presentations by branded consumer products companies and will be hosted by Doug Lane, WTR's Head of Consumer Products.

The conference is completely complimentary to investors. Please register at https://bit.ly/3KnsHUp

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow's mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water and award-winning organic flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow's overarching purpose to "bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water." Flow beverage products are available at retailers in Canada and the United States, and online at flowhydration.com.

About Water Towers Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

For further information:

Flow Beverage Corp.

Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer

1-844-356-9426

investors@flowhydration.com

Water Tower Research

Tim Regan

Chief Revenue Officer

(646) 300-1228

conferences@watertowerresearch.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("Forward-Looking Statements"). The Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release relate to future events or Flow's future plans, operations, strategy, performance or financial position and are based on Flow's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions. Such Forward-Looking Statements have been made by Flow in light of the information available to it at the time the statements were made and reflect its experience and perception of historical trends. All statements and information other than historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such Forward-Looking Statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words and expressions.

Forward-Looking Statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Flow's control, that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Flow and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-Looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these Forward-Looking Statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the Forward-Looking Statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the three months ended January 31, 2024. Additional information about Flow is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended January 31, 2024 dated January 29, 2024.

