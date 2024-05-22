Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - Visionstate Corp (TSXV: VIS), a leading provider of smart facility management solutions, has entered into a groundbreaking collaboration with the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute.





Based in Edmonton, the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute or "Amii" is a machine learning institute, established in 2002 to drive innovation in the artificial intelligence space and partner with companies to adopt and grow the technology. The working relationship will embark on an involve a project validation and product development process, which will solidify Visionstate's ongoing leadership in providing cutting-edge software to the facility management sector.

Visionstate invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through its wholly owned division Visionstate IoT Inc., the company helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres, and other public facilities across and beyond North America.

Shannon Moore, Visionstate IoT President, stated: "We are very excited about working with Amii. The impact of artificial intelligence will continue to reverberate throughout our lives and the way we do business. For Visionstate, this is a pivotal development as we continue to explore and execute on opportunities to introduce ML in a practical manner. The project validation process will dive deeply into the specifics of the ML project. It will ensure Visionstate's initiative is well-defined, validated and ready for model development. Project validation de-risks our journey and lays the groundwork for a successful implementation."

Visionstate has identified key areas of its software platform to leverage artificial intelligence to significantly improve operational efficiencies such as schedule and resource optimization. In working with Amii, Visionstate will utilize the expertise of a world leader in ML to execute on the Company's AI strategy. The impact of AI in facility management spans many industries, including healthcare, transportation, finance, retail, manufacturing, education, entertainment, agriculture, and more.

By optimizing schedules, resource allocation, and operations, AI unlocks new levels of efficiency. which translates into cost savings, improved service delivery, and enhanced competitiveness. The global market potential for AI-driven facility management solutions is substantial, with estimates reaching billions of dollars.

Shannon Moore added: "Visionstate has a very clear path forward when it comes to AI and ML technology. This project meets all our requirements, including, IP ownership, the fact we are working with one of the leading ML institutes in the world, and the significant revenue potential this product will provide for our WANDA platform."

Reaffirming its commitment to driving social impact and sustainable development, Visionstate Corp. holds approximately 40% ownership in Sol Spaces, a provider of modularized studio living spaces. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as IoT and AI, Sol Spaces ensures optimal building performance from inception, providing residents with safe, comfortable, and sustainable living environments.

The shares are trading at $0.02. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.visionstate.com, contact Shannon Moore, President of Visionstate IoT, at 780-425-9460 or by email at shannon@visionstate.com.

