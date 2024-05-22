Aztec Group strengthens Executive Board with three C-suite appointments

LONDON, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aztec Group, a leading international fund and corporate services provider, has strengthened its senior team with three key management appointments, who will also join the Executive Board.



Stuart Fulton has joined the Group as Chief Financial Officer, Jane Hanson as Chief People Officer and Richard Larnder as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer.

"It's great to have Stuart, Jane and Richard on board with their wealth of expertise in financial services and fresh perspectives from other sectors, their insight will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business, develop our teams and deliver exceptional service to our clients," said Aztec Group CEO Kathryn Purves.

Stuart Fulton will lead Aztec's Finance, Legal and Risk Functions. Stuart joins Aztec from Vistra, where he spent more than seven years.





Jane Hanson will lead the Group's People function, including the specialist learning and development team at the Aztec Academy, Reward, Recruitment and Culture. Jane comes to the Group after five years at Nationwide Building Society.





Richard Larnder will lead Aztec's Strategy, Innovation and Transformation efforts, in addition to Sustainability and Corporate Communications. Richard has worked in private equity for more than 15 years with a focus on leading businesses through strategic change.



Stuart said: "Aztec's phenomenal growth over the past two decades is a testament to its client service and the people who deliver it. It is an exciting time for the Group and I'm looking forward to helping us continue the growth trajectory over the next phase."

The new executive additions come at a key time in Aztec's growth. Jane noted that the Group is making significant investments in technology and people. "Aztec is built on the strength of its people. Across all our locations, hiring and retaining the best is critical for our continued success. I'm thrilled to join a team that understands the value of its people," she said.

The new additions to the management team will join the Executive Board and will also help shape Aztec's strategy of delivering excellent client service.

Richard said: "Aztec's ambition is to be the premium provider of private market asset services. Continuing to look ahead and evolve our strategy will be key to making that ambition a reality. I'm proud to join the Group at this pivotal point in its journey."

Part of the journey includes Aztec's international expansion into the U.S. Recently, the Group strengthened its team with the appointment of Scott Kraemer as Head of U.S. Markets. Scott has overall responsibility for Aztec's growth in the U.S. from its Philadelphia and New York offices.

Over the past year, Aztec Group has also expanded to Ireland and made substantial investments in Investor Services and AIFM while also strengthening teams serving the Real Assets and Private Credit asset classes.

About the Aztec Group

Established in 2001, Aztec Group is an award-winning independent provider of fund and corporate services, employing more than 2,000 people across the UK, U.S., Luxembourg, Ireland and the Channel Islands. The Group specialises in alternative investments, administering more than €600 billion in assets, 450 funds and 4,500 entities for a range of clients, spanning the major asset classes including private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate and infrastructure.

