Sectigo®, the industry's most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), and Computer Gross, the Italian leader in value-based distribution, have announced a distribution agreement.

Computer Gross, a leading distributor in the Italian ICT sector for over 20 years, offers an "All Inclusive" service to resellers, backed by the expertise of over 500 qualified and certified professionals in ICT products and solutions. The company shares its wealth of knowledge and information with the reseller channel and this partnership continues to strengthen Sectigo's ongoing presence in the Italian market.

With a turnover of more than 1.8 billion euros in 2022, Computer Gross boasts a strong presence in Italy with 6 commercial offices, multiple training centers, and 15 Cash&Carry outlets. Computer Gross offers an extensive range of products from top vendors in the ICT sector, allowing them to deliver tailored solutions across diverse markets, catering to both SMEs and Enterprises, in alignment with Sectigo's CLM for All strategy.

"The partnership with Sectigo enhances the value we provide to customers and reaffirms Computer Gross' leadership in pivotal market trends such as security, trust, and Hyper-converged infrastructure. These trends are progressively demanding specialized skills and solutions," said Barbara Ramaciotti, Security Business Unit Manager, Computer Gross.

"Computer Gross is a key player in our Italian partner strategy, and this partnership will allow Italian organizations to gain the benefits of Sectigo's best-in-class Certificate Lifecycle Management solution," said Ottavio Camponeschi, VP of Enterprise Sales, EMEA, Sectigo. "Our solutions will instantly enhance the efficiency and efficacy of organizational security resources. We are here to help Computer Gross's customers large and small achieve digital trust with full certificate lifecycle management."

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the industry's most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), with automated solutions and digital certificates that secure every human and machine identity for the world's largest brands. Its automated, cloud-native, universal CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by all trusted certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols across the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our Webby award-winning podcast, Root Causes.

