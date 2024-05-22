Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has been awarded a contract by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop a robotic arm prototype for the agency's Argonaut Lunar Lander, which will establish the capability for Europe to land 1,500-1,800 kg of cargo, infrastructure, and scientific instruments on the lunar surface.

The Manipulator for Argonaut Payload Needs and Unloading Support (MANUS) system will be a crucial capability for Argonaut's logistics operations on the lunar surface. The MANUS system will enable Argonaut's surface logistics operations such as offloading, precise positioning and retrieval of objects, and positioning of the lander. Redwire will develop, breadboard, test and verify the functions of the MANUS with the opportunity to compete for a follow-on contract.

"Redwire is proud to be leveraging its significant heritage in space robotics technology for ESA's Argonaut mission, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of performance, reliability, and safety," said Jaroslaw Jaworski Managing Director of Redwire Space's Luxembourg Facility. "As a leader in robotic arm development and with a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions for ambitious space exploration missions, Redwire's robotic capabilities are poised to play a crucial role in future European space missions, contributing to lunar exploration and paving the way for advancements in space exploration technology."

MANUS will be developed at Redwire's Luxembourg facility, which currently develops Redwire's STAARK robotic arm, a modular and easily customized robotic system designed for various on-orbit robotics applications.

"We are very excited to be working with Redwire's Luxembourg team on the development of a first scaled breadboard for a robotic arm for the Argonaut lander -currently referred to as MANUS. With challenging reference scenarios for three potential Argonaut missions to address and challenging user requirements to meet, it will be an interesting 18 months until the close-out of this activity," said Dr. Gunter Just, ESA Robotics Engineer.

"Technology developments are essential in building capacity to go further in the direction of a sustainable utilization of space resources. The lunar robotic arm project that Redwire will be working on, here in Luxembourg, for ESA's moon lander is not only a testimony of Luxembourg's successful strategy in developing a thriving space ecosystem, but will also contribute to further position the country as a European hub for commercial space and for space resources in particular. We are looking forward to it!" says Mathias Link, deputy CEO of the Luxembourg Space Agency.

Redwire has a growing portfolio of lunar infrastructure projects, which leverage Redwire's extensive experience in mission design, RF systems, power systems, vision systems, space structures, and in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing. In December, Redwire was awarded a DARPA study contract to investigate future commercial lunar infrastructure. Redwire is also prototyping technology meant to build critical infrastructure such as roads and landing pads on the lunar surface through a $12.9 million Tipping Point contract with NASA. Earlier this year, Redwire announced that it is providing Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) technology for Astrobotic's Lunar Vertical Solar Array Technology (LVSAT) program to deliver power on the lunar surface. LVSAT will provide power for missions on the Moon starting with NASA's Artemis program and will provide power needed for habitats and other lunar infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The views expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire's proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire's approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522285951/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Emily Devine

Emily.Devine@redwirespace.com

305-632-9137

OR

Investors:

investorrelations@redwirespace.com

904-425-1431