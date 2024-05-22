Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Awarded Patent for Privacy-Enhanced Traffic Management Technology for Roadway Intelligence

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a leader in advanced roadway intelligence technology, today announced that the U.S. Patent Office has awarded it a patent titled "Systems and Methods for Consolidated Traffic Monitoring with Privacy Protection." This innovative patent - in addition to multiple other patent filings and awards - introduces a multi-functional sensor that effectively safeguards personally identifiable information (PII) while serving a wide range of applications.

The newly patented Rekor traffic sensor technology uniquely integrates advanced imaging and image recognition processing into a single unit, streamlining traffic monitoring and management for departments of transportation, commercial entities, and law enforcement agencies. The sensor generates accurate per-vehicle records by capturing high-resolution vehicle images and processing them using state-of-the-art algorithms.

A key feature of Rekor's sensor is its military-grade, irreversible data encryption process, which protects personally identifiable information (PII) while retaining essential data for traffic and mobility analytics. This is achieved by applying sophisticated obfuscation functions, such as hash functions, to irreversibly encrypt PII into a unique, anonymized 'vehicle proxy.' This transformation ensures that the data transmitted off the device maintains individual privacy, enhancing the security of the transmitted information and preventing unauthorized abuse.

The consistency of the unique proxy identifier, specific to each vehicle, allows the sensor to track movement patterns over time without revealing any personal information, thus providing valuable insights into traffic movements without infringing on individual privacy rights. Chris Kadoch, CTO of Rekor Systems, highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating, "Our new patent is a milestone that underscores Rekor's commitment to technology advancement while prioritizing privacy and security. Integrating robust privacy protection into our traffic solutions sets a new industry standard and solidifies our leadership in the market. This patent is a testament to our dedication to innovation and ethical responsibility in technology development."

Rekor's latest patent enhances its growing portfolio of patents for roadway intelligence solutions. It demonstrates its commitment to developing technologies that respect user privacy and cybersecurity while delivering high-performance functionality.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data - laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Series A Notes in the offering and the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

