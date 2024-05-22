Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Announces 2024 Gala Honorees

GALA TO BE HELD ON JUNE 4th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF) continues to use the lessons of the Holocaust to fight antisemitism and all forms of hatred through impactful international educational programs, and providing assistance to victims of mass atrocities and genocide.

To support its vital mission as a global institution, AJCF holds an annual Gala honoring exemplary individuals who have joined in this crucial humanitarian work.

AJCF's US Director Aviva Miller praised this year's honorees, "From Joe Scarborough of MSNBC, to Alex Spiro, Esq. Partner of Quinn, Emanuel, Urquhart & Sullivan, to the Honorable John P. "Sean" Coffey of the US Navy, Leonard Fournette of the NFL, and the IL-USDocAid courageous doctors who volunteered to treat victims of mass atrocity, all represent allies and advocates dedicated to building a better future."

This year's honorees will be invited to participate in AJCF's mission in January 2025 to commemorate the upcoming 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camps. Previous honorees included the Mayor of New York City, The Honorable Eric L. Adams, and former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who visited Auschwitz and AJCF's campus, where he met with Holocaust survivors and made headlines around the world by renouncing hate.

In addition to the honorees, the Gala also includes many Holocaust survivors as special guests. AJCF's American Service Academies Program (ASAP) is highlighted at the event. This distinguished program selects a group of top cadets and midshipmen from the U.S. Army, Naval, Coast Guard, Air Force and Space Force academies for an intensive course in Ethical Responsibility in the Military. ASAP begins in NYC with a Holocaust survivor mentorship program, and continues at AJCF's Center in Poland, where the cohort is immersed in Holocaust history as they visit the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps and former Jewish ghettos.

2024 Gala Honorees and Awards

The AJCF Excellence in Media Award:

Joe Scarborough, TV Co-Host of MSNBC's Morning Joe, Author, Former Congressman

The AJCF Advocacy Award:

Alex Spiro, Esq., Partner, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

The AJCF Fighting Hatred Award:

The Honorable John P. "Sean" Coffey, General Counsel, Department of the Navy

The AJCF Medal of Valor Recipients:

Leonard Fournette, Super Bowl Champion, Activist, Philanthropist

IL-USDocAid Initiative, Milu-EM, Magen David Adom Initiative, US Physicians Volunteering to Assist the Victims of Mass Atrocity and the Israel Economic Mission to the USA (East Coast)

MEDIA CONTACT:

Geralyn Lucas: 917.499.1409 / GeralynLucas@gmail.com

SOURCE: Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation

View the original press release on accesswire.com