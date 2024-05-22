Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Goes All-Digital, Tech-Forward with New GFX2 Models

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that its 2025 model lineup will include an all-digital platform for the first time in the Company's history. This latest addition to its all-new second generation GFX model line replaces the traditional mechanical switches and circuit breakers that have been utilized in Twin Vee's boats in the past and will work seamlessly with optional tech packages the Company plans to offer.

The shift to an all-digital platform with a digital switching system represents significant upgrades in the design and functionality of the Company's boat models. According to Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co., the all-new digital switching system enhances the reliability of the boat's power distribution system, ensuring a more dependable and efficient performance on the water. "Traditional mechanical switches and circuit breakers are prone to wear and tear over time, leading to potential failures and maintenance issues," stated Visconti. "In contrast, digital systems are designed to be more durable and reliable. They also bring a host of conveniences that make boat operation easier and more enjoyable, meaning boat owners can enjoy more time on the water with fewer interruptions."

Greg McLogan, Senior Engineer for Twin Vee, stated that the goal from day one with the GFX-2 was to build a better boat. "The improvements are everywhere. The electrical system, new digital switching system, and the large 24-inch, all-glass Ray Marine touchscreen interface all connect and work together to allow for intuitive navigation, seamless operation, and unprecedented control. In fact, everything that we've run through the digital switch and control module can be controlled with a phone. For example, our customers can make sure their bilge pumps are working, see if their batteries are charged, or check the boat's fuel levels. Our all-new digital platform allows Twin Vee customers to plan ahead for the things that they may need for the day before they even get onboard. We've designed and built a truly interactive boat and our customers will notice that from day one," explained McLogan.

"Twin Vee has an incredible team of engineers," remarked Visconti. "They've been working hard with our production team to completely redesign and reengineer our GFX model line to boast better performance, elevate our aesthetics, and integrate superior technology, like our all-digital platform. We set out to make the best riding boat on the water smarter and more functional than it has ever been before and I am incredibly proud of the result. Our team has created a superior boating experience for our customers, one that is more reliable, convenient, and enjoyable. I can't wait for our customers and their families to experience these amazing products firsthand."

