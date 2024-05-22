Halberd Corporation: Halberd/Athena GTX Research Promises a Much Brighter Future

Walt Disney once said, "All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them".

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) in cooperation with Athena GTX, Inc is standing at the threshold of some major advancements to treat the issues facing not only our military but people around the world. In essence, the traumas of depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and suicidal ideation can ruin our dreams, and this is the focus of our work. Is it easy? Absolutely not! But with patience and perseverance we are steadily progressing toward safe, easy to administer, efficacious solutions to these critically important issues.

Magnitude of the Suicide Problem:

The National Institute of Mental Health has stated that suicides in the Americas total 93,000 per year, or approximately 255 per day and over 10.6 per hour!!! Clearly, suicide is a huge problem in the general population as well as in the military, and is the basis for the military-focused House Bill sponsored by Congressman Zach Nunn of Iowa that passed the House by a unanimous vote. It has now gone to the Senate, where it is expected to pass overwhelmingly as well.

A recent article released by the Department of Defense concerns ongoing work in Alcohol and Substance Disorder Research. Here we focus on an exhaustive exploration of the issue. Although this may not typify a normal Press Release, I thought it would be appropriate to relay some sobering statistics contained therein. The purpose of this is to allow our readers to truly grasp the magnitude of the problems that the Halberd and Athena technologies are addressing and the urgency of finding a viable solution to the crisis, not only in our own military, but globally. The sheer size of this 11-page DoD summary report and 39 noted references alone speaks to the magnitude of this crisis. However, this Press Release is intended to focus on the gaps in current treatment capability and how the Halberd/Athena methodology meets the needs of the PTSD & TBI problems.

We have known for quite a long time, for example, that 37% of those with a drinking problem also have mental health conditions (National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), 2009). We also know that heavy alcohol use has historically been part of the culture of the military (Ames and Cunradi, 2004; Ames et. al. 2009; Bryant, 1979; and Ingraham, et.al. 2016). We know also that Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a chronic debilitating anxiety disorder that may develop in both acute and chronic exposure to traumatic events; yet we are seeing almost twice the incident rates from post Iraqi War veterans now. In one study (Hoge, et. al. 2008) of Army infantry soldiers produced rates of PTSD up to nearly 44%, a ten-fold rate higher than the community incidence rates. Through our project maturation activities with our partners at Athena GTX, Inc. it is clear we are on the right track. Halberd's patented technologies and IP are aligned to these gaps.

Let's explore these three main gaps in current treatment identified by the Department of Defense in cooperation with the Veterans Administration and the National Institute of Health. First, we will paraphrase the identified gap and then describe Halberd's work in addressing those gaps.

Effective medications for substance abuse and co-morbidities- specifically, effective medications for the various core substances linked to abuse with and without the co-morbidities of TBI and PTSD.

LDN+ : This novel combination of low dose Naltrexone and Cyclobenzaprine, patented by Halberd, has a half-century of medical usage behind it. While there are thousands of articles attesting to the analgesic effects, such as https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10067-014-2517-2, all relate to the endorphin release as a contributing factor. The most prevalent hypothesis, advanced by Dr. Ian Zagon and colleagues, states that inducing a small and transient opioid blockade will prompt the body to compensate by upregulating both endogenous opioids and opioid receptors https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306987708005070?via%3Dihub and anti-inflammatory capabilities at the neural level. While the use for chronic pain has been well described, we believe that acute pain can be modulated especially in combination with low dose Cyclobenzaprine. Cyclobenzaprine, in micro-dose has been ill-studied as well, but the effect is not dissimilar to low-dose Naltrexone, yet in combination, we have seen what we feel to be marked improvement over Naltrexone alone. In micro-dose, the side effects of Cyclobenzaprine are virtually non-existent. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK279656/ Note: While this product has been patented and used effectively and safely in patients, to be available on a commercial basis would involve a simple safety study for final submission to the FDA for approval, though currently can be compounded in physicians' offices for use for their patients. The key to our work now is to complete the studies as no commercial form of Low dose Naltrexone or low dose Cyclobenzaprine is available. Effective psychotherapies for substance abuse and co-morbidities, specifically examining integrated and sequential approaches for addressing SUD and PTSD in military veteran populations .

There is no clearer call for solutions than this and our current pilot study directly aligns to this need. Our pharmacological interventions, when added to 24/7 physiological and psychological monitoring and help access, tied to providing state-of-the-art therapies including yoga and meditation is a game changer. The program is called Watchdawg and includes state-of-the-art assessment and therapies available to those suffering the most. We also know that the current thrusts are for troubled veterans to seek out-of-country "magic mushroom" therapies. We should and must do better with lower risk, lower cost alternatives. Watchdawg will do just that. Effective complementary and integrated approaches to treating pain and co-morbidities in military/veteran populations (e.g., mindfulness, hypnosis/meditation, etc.), specifically testing a variety of non-pharmacological approaches to treating pain and co-morbidities in these populations.

We understand the issues and the individualism in patients and the general acceptance and resistance to COTs (Chronic Opioid Therapies) pharmaceuticals and adjunct therapies such as yoga, CBD, etc. Fact of the matter, we see the physiology and psychology of the individuals differ and yet often are related. Our Watchdawg program sits at the crossroads of therapies that work and the patient dynamics. Interestingly, LDN+ could also be therapeutic in the following conditions not outside of issues with active-duty military personnel and veterans: Pain - an analgesic (pain-relieving) effect; Neurological Conditions - beneficial for multiple sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson's by reducing inflammation and promoting neuro-protective effects improving the quality of life; Mood and Mental Health - benefit for mood disorders such as depression, anxiety and PTSD, often a trigger for drug and alcohol abuse; Cancer - an adjunctive multi-layer program which may help modulate the immune system while providing an overall relaxation; Modulation of the Immune System - has shown key immunomodulatory effects in rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and Crohn's disease; and sleep studies have reported improvements in sleep quality as lack of therapeutic sleep is common in military veterans.

These areas are a critical and timely area of need. We know this is a growing crisis now globally. According to DODReleases the Annual Report on Suicide in the Military: Calendar Year 2021, 20 Oct 2022, 519 Service members died by suicide with young, enlisted male Service members at greatest risk. This report shows that the suicide rates for Active Service Members have gradually increased since 2011. Additionally, in CY 2020, the report found that 202 dependents died by suicide, including 133 spouses and 69 other dependents.

Halberd's patented LDN+ is being tested as a potential multi-layer program for military-related PTSD/Suicidal Ideation. Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray, which produced outstanding results in limited animal studies at Mississippi State University is another potential winner in that it has shown potential to stop the cascade of neuro-degenerative events resulting from Traumatic Brain Injury and potential PTSD/Suicidal Ideation following head trauma by a reduction of Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP) of over 50% in Phase #1 tests. GFAP is the "Gold Standard" measure of TBI. It should be noted that elevated GFAP levels are also found in Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Parkinson's Disease, and Alzheimer's Disease patients. We believe the nasal spray could be a huge commercial success with applications to every war-fighter in the field, military MASH units and hospitals, all contact sports teams, civilian hospitals, ER units, and rest homes, where senior falls are another huge problem.

The future looks much brighter for PTSD & TBI patients because of Halberd/Athena GTX research.

To get the latest on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this form.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/).

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Athena GTX, Inc.

Athena GTX is a certified DoD small business with Corporate Headquarters in Johnston, Iowa. Athena focuses development on wearables and highly mobile, wirelessly connected monitoring technologies, and transitioning those to key markets to meet unmet needs of first responders worldwide. Wireless Patient Monitoring - Athena GTX connects patient and provider About - Athena GTX® Inc.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company' cautions our readers that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

(C) 2024, Halberd Corporation

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com