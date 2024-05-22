The Kantata Professional Services Cloud earns prestigious industry recognition

Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced that the Kantata Professional Services Cloud was named the Best Project Management Solution of 2024 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies that produce the most innovative business technology products nationwide.

"At Kantata, we view project management from a distinct perspective, one that considers the significance of projects for people-powered businesses in the professional services sector," said Ken Ringdahl, Chief Technology Officer, Kantata. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and focus of our incredible team at Kantata, as well as the partnership of our customers who are setting the pace in the professional services industry and inspiring us to stay ahead of their needs. This recognition fuels our drive to equip PSOs with the insights to operate efficiently, scale rapidly, and deliver exceptional client and employee results."

Through the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, Kantata is revolutionizing the professional services industry with its innovative industry cloud platform, surpassing the traditional capabilities of Professional Services Automation (PSA) systems. Kantata addresses professional services organizations' unique and diverse needs, offering a comprehensive suite of scalable solutions that elevate performance across the professional services project lifecycle. This focused approach empowers industry leaders with state-of-the-art, relevant tools to boost operational efficiency and drive business success, distinguishing Kantata as a premier provider of specialized professional services solutions.

The Software Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the complete CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. A SIIA CODiE Award is a highly esteemed recognition earned after rigorous evaluations by expert judges determining the finalists. SIIA members then vote on these products, and the scores from both rounds are tallied to select the winners. This year, the awards highlighted the most effective and influential applications, services, and products in the business technology sector.

Awardees were products and services deployed specifically for business technology professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

"The recipients of the 2024 Business Technology CODiE Awards uphold the esteemed tradition of the CODiEs by highlighting the most effective and influential applications, services, and products in the business technology sector," said Chris Mohr, SIIA's President. "We are incredibly proud to honor this year's winners the best of the best!"

Details about the winning products are at https://siia.net/codie/.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase the finest products and services of business and education technology. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

