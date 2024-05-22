Spanish consultancy AleaSoft Energy Forecasting registered a decrease in weekly electricity markets in all major European markets, bar the British and Italian markets, in the third week of May. The German market, meanwhile, broke its record for PV production on May 14, recording 404 GWh. Weekly electricity prices fell across most major European markets during the third week of May, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. When compared to the week prior, the Nordic market saw the largest decrease, recording a 67% drop. Weekly electricity price decreases were also recorded in the ...

