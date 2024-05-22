Judges award Niagen for its "high-quality, unparalleled" healthy aging research

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) and healthy aging research, is proud to announce that its flagship ingredient, Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, NR), the most efficient and high-quality NAD+ booster and the active ingredient in the company's consumer supplement, Tru Niagen, has been awarded the NutraIngredients EU Healthy Ageing Ingredient of the Year Award. This recognition underscores the significant contributions Niagen has made to the field of healthy aging and its role in supporting cellular health and healthspan.

Niagen awarded the 2024 NutraIngredients EU Healthy Ageing Ingredient of the Year Award (Graphic: Business Wire)

Recognized globally as a benchmark for excellence, the NutraIngredients EU Awards celebrate the best innovations and cutting-edge research in the nutraceutical industry. The Healthy Ageing Ingredient of the Year Award showcases "the best the industry has to offer in tailored solutions to support consumers to remain physically and mentally healthy as they age." On page 10 of the Award Winners' Brochure, a panel of judges noted, "Niagen was chosen as a winner for its high-quality, unparalleled research. The judges thought its impact on cellular health and longevity is shown in reputable studies and is an applicable ingredient for the Millennial, Generation X, and Baby Boomer generations."

"On behalf of the ChromaDex team, we are honored to receive this award for our ingredient, Niagen. We believe Niagen can extend healthspan, the amount of time we live healthy lives," remarked Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex and Founder of Tru Niagen. "Our mission at Chromadex is to help solve the problem of aging through NAD augmentation and we are committed to the highest scientific and quality standards. Thank you NutraIngredients for this recognition."

NAD is an essential coenzyme that plays a vital role in cellular functions, including mitochondrial function, cellular energy production, and DNA repair. Research has shown that reversing NAD depletion has positive effects on inflammation, and many common age-related health conditions such as Parkinson's disease, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and autoimmune diseases, among others.

Niagen, the most efficient NAD precursor, is backed by two Nobel Prize winners, 30+ human clinical studies, 300+ published scientific studies, and has been accepted by the world's most rigorous regulatory bodies. This Award highlights ChromaDex's dedication to pioneering NAD research and its commitment to providing high-quality, science-backed products.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen visit www.chromadex.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to NutraIngredients EU awarding Niagen for its high-quality, unparalleled research. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of these forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; our history of operating losses and need to obtain additional financing; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) is the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD), with a focus on the science of healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, comprised of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD declines with age and exposure to other everyday stressors. NAD depletion is a contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality. Setting the benchmark as the gold standard in scientific rigor, safety, quality, and transparency, ChromaDex is the innovator behind its clinically proven flagship ingredient, Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient and superior-quality NAD booster available.

Niagen NR is the active ingredient in ChromaDex's consumer products, sold as the brand Tru Niagen, the number one healthy-aging NAD supplement in the United States. Clinically proven to increase NAD levels, Tru Niagen is helping people around the world transform the way they age (available at www.truniagen.com). ChromaDex's robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com, to which ChromaDex regularly publishes copies of its press releases, news, and financial information.

Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 3/1/2023-2/29/2024).

