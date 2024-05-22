Bird River Resources Inc.: Bird River Resources Announces Resignation of Director

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) ("Bird River" or the "Company") announces that effective May 16, 2024 Mr. Donal Carroll has resigned as a Director of Bird River Resources Inc. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Carroll for his valuable contribution over the past several years.

About Bird River Resources Inc.

Established in 1958, Bird River is a Winnipeg, Manitoba based diversified resource company which currently holds a net royalty smelter interest in a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border. Management and the Board of Directors are currently focused on the renewable power sector and resource exploration activities. Additional information on the Company is available at www.SEDAR.com.

For further information, contact:

Jon Bridgman, CEO

Bird River Resources Inc.

Tel: 1-877-587-0777

Email: jonbirdriver@gmail.com

This news release is for information purposes only and no statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities and may contain forward looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs as well as a number of assumptions about future events and words such as may, should, could, will, expect, anticipate, estimate, believe, intend, project should not be taken out of context.

