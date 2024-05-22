TISSIUM Selected for the French Tech 120 Program

For the fifth year in a row

TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, confirms its selection for the fifth year in a row in the French Tech 120 Program by joining the class of 2024.

Launched in 2019 by the Mission French Tech, the French Tech 120 is a program from the Government to support the 120 most promising French start-ups, who have the potential to become world-class technology leaders.

TISSIUM will benefit from daily, personalized support throughout the year of the 2024 class. The aim of the program is to provide individual and collective support on strategic issues such as international development, financing, recruitment, industrial implantation, intellectual property, and regulatory issues. Start-ups will thus be able to rely on a dedicated start-up manager within the Mission French Tech, enhanced visibility, specific support on regulatory issues, and collective support in the form of experience-sharing events and expertise contributions.

"We are delighted to once again be part of the French Tech 120 program, particularly during a 2024 that will mark the continued expansion of our growing business and the achievement of important clinical and regulatory milestones in preparation for the upcoming commercialization of our first products. For the fifth consecutive year, this recognition is a validation of our ongoing commitment to innovate and grow in order to transform the field of tissue reconstruction," said Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM.

About Mission French Tech

Mission French Tech is the government mission tasked, since 2013, with supporting the structuring and growth of the French start-up ecosystem, in France and internationally.

Attached to the Direction Générale des Entreprises, within the Ministère de l'Économie, des Finances et de la Souveraineté Industrielle et Numérique, it federates and animates the French Tech ecosystem with a network of 17 Capitales and nearly a hundred labeled French Tech Communities, in France and in 52 countries around the world.

It also supports start-ups by facilitating their interactions with the administration via a network of over 60 French Tech correspondents.

Mission French Tech supports the most mature start-ups through the French Tech Next40/120 program and start-ups positioned in sectors identified as strategic within the framework of France 2030 with the French Tech 2030 program.

Find all the information on the French Tech Next40/120 on the Mission French Tech website: www.lafrenchtech.com/en

Mission French Tech press contact: ft.presse@finances.gouv.fr

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company based in Paris, France and Boston, USA, is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products derived from its unique biopolymer platform. The company's products will address multiple unmet clinical needs, including atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction.

TISSIUM is developing a portfolio of products that leverage its proprietary family of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, and programmable polymers, which are the foundation of the company's technology platform. Currently, the Company has a pipeline of seven products across three verticals, including sutureless nerve repair, hernia repair and cardiovascular sealants. Each product is designed to enhance the tissue reconstruction process in a unique way. In addition, the company develops complementary delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its products.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013.

For more information, please visit: www.TISSIUM.com

CONTACTS

Investor relations

Romain Attard - Chief Financial Officer

rattard@TISSIUM.com

Tel: +33 1 76 21 72 28

Press

Jeanene Timberlake

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

Tel: +1 646-770-8858

