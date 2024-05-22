Ray Lewis, Kevin Gallagher, and Darío Vicario Ramírez Bring Extensive Experience to Key Roles, Reinforcing Hayward's Commitment to Excellence in Pool and Outdoor Living Technology

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) ("Hayward" or the "Company"), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and outdoor living technology, proudly announces the appointment of three accomplished leaders to key positions within the organization, marking an exciting new chapter in the company's journey.

Ray Lewis assumes the open position of Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, leveraging nearly three decades of human resources expertise to steer Hayward's global HR initiatives, shaping the future of the company's people strategy.

"I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Hayward," Lewis expressed. "Together, we will cultivate a performance-driven culture, empowering individuals to unleash their full potential and foster exceptional performance."

Lewis holds a bachelor of science in engineering and leadership from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a master's in global human resources leadership from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. He previously served as Vice President, Human Resources, Residential HVAC Supply at Trane Technologies and has also held executive positions at Allegion, Ingersoll-Rand, Doosan and GE.

Kevin Gallagher steps into the lead engineering role within the Company, now elevated to Vice President and Chief Engineering Officer, spearheading Hayward's dedication to innovation. With 30 years of experience in product development and technological leadership, Gallagher will lead Hayward's global engineering team, driving initiatives to reinforce and advance the company's position as an industry leader.

"Hayward's reputation in the industry for innovation and engineering excellence is unparalleled," Gallagher affirmed. "I am eager to collaborate with the talented Hayward team to drive advancements in technology and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers."

Gallagher holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a master of science in mechanical engineering from Oakland University. Before joining Hayward, he served as Chief Technology Officer, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at Honeywell and held leadership positions at Invue, Dorman Products, Inc. and DaimlerChrysler Corporation.

In Europe, Darío Vicario assumes the role of Vice President and General Manager, Europe Rest of World, succeeding Fernando Blasco. Hayward expresses sincere appreciation for Mr. Blasco's many contributions during his tenure with the Company and the progress made in international markets under his leadership.

"I am incredibly excited to join Hayward and lead our business across Europe and international markets," Vicario expressed. "It's a privilege to be part of a company that sets industry standards, and I am eager to leverage my experience to expand our market presence and reinforce our commitment to innovation and customer service in these regions."

Vicario brings extensive experience from his previous leadership roles, most recently serving as CEO at Azkoyen Group. Prior positions include CEO of Thyssenkrupp Elevator for Iberia and Africa, as well as executive roles at Gunnebo, Goodyear, Dunlap and Bridgestone, among others. He holds a master's degree in industrial engineering from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and an executive master's in business administration from IESE Business School at the University of Navarra.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ray, Kevin and Dario to our team," stated Kevin Holleran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hayward Holdings, Inc. "Their diverse backgrounds and proven track records of success will undoubtedly strengthen our leadership team, propelling us toward new heights of innovation and growth. With all three executive searches culminating at the same time with proven leaders, the timing of these announcements is impeccable. This marks an exciting chapter for Hayward, and we are incredibly eager to continue on this journey together, driving our business forward with passion and purpose."

Lewis and Gallagher will be based in the Company's headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Vicario Ramírez will be based in the Company's European headquarters near Madrid, Spain. The three leaders will report directly to Holleran.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward's intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad.

