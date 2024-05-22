Wild Turkey Opens The Jimmy Russell Wild Turkey Experience, a Modernized Visitor Center Welcoming Bourbon Enthusiasts to Visit an American Icon

Named after legendary Master Distiller Jimmy Russell, this must-visit stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is part of the distillery's multi-year expansion plan

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Turkey Distilling Co., the award-winning distillery known for its iconic bold Kentucky bourbon, today announces the opening of the Jimmy Russell Wild Turkey Experience. This newly renovated visitor center, named in honor of the legendary master distiller, embodies the brand's deep-rooted commitment to Kentucky hospitality. The destination, set to attract bourbon aficionados worldwide to Wild Turkey Hill, is now open for public tours and tastings and represents a significant step in the ongoing expansion of the Wild Turkey campus.

As a founding member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Wild Turkey has long been a must-visit stop thanks to breathtaking views overlooking the Kentucky River, the storied Russell family behind the brand, and exceptional bourbon and rye whiskeys. With the new renovation, the iconic visitor center aims to make the most of these distinctive attributes and further embrace the warm Kentucky hospitality and sense of community Wild Turkey is known for. Spanning over 12,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art space invites bourbon fans into the Wild Turkey family through tours & tastings, three new indoor & outdoor bars, seating areas, and a retail experience that reflects over a century of bourbon-making tradition.

Of course, there is no fixture more important on Wild Turkey Hill than Jimmy Russell himself, whose philosophy about life and community greatly influenced the newly redesigned space. To kick off Jimmy's 70th anniversary year with Wild Turkey, the renaming of the visitor center commemorates Jimmy's unwavering dedication to crafting bourbon his way - the right way. Guests who have a chance to meet, hear a story or share a toast with Jimmy during their visit will instantly understand the spirit of space.

The new Jimmy Russell Wild Turkey Experience features an array of stunning amenities, including:

Outdoor Pavilion & Bar: Overlooking the lush landscape and Kentucky river with views of the historic Jo Blackburn Bridge and Young's High Bridge, the outdoor pavilion and terrace provides a picturesque setting for events, tastings and gatherings while enjoying the finest American whiskeys from Wild Turkey, Russell's Reserve and Longbranch.

Overlooking the lush landscape and Kentucky river with views of the historic Jo Blackburn Bridge and Young's High Bridge, the outdoor pavilion and terrace provides a picturesque setting for events, tastings and gatherings while enjoying the finest American whiskeys from Wild Turkey, Russell's Reserve and Longbranch. History Walk: Visitors can stroll a video hallway which traces the evolution of bourbon, discovering the milestones that have shaped Wild Turkey's rich history, and provides a deep dive into the whiskey production process.

Visitors can stroll a video hallway which traces the evolution of bourbon, discovering the milestones that have shaped Wild Turkey's rich history, and provides a deep dive into the whiskey production process. Generations Lounge : Named in celebration of three generations of the Russell family working at Wild Turkey, this contemporary mixology lounge offers panoramic views of the Kentucky River and an innovative cocktail program with a rotating menu of classics and modern favorites.

: Named in celebration of three generations of the Russell family working at Wild Turkey, this contemporary mixology lounge offers panoramic views of the Kentucky River and an innovative cocktail program with a rotating menu of classics and modern favorites. Tasting Rooms: Wild Turkey's expert guides will lead guests through a curated selection of the distillery's fine bourbons & ryes in two brand new tasting rooms, featuring displays of historic Wild Turkey bottles through the years.

Wild Turkey's expert guides will lead guests through a curated selection of the distillery's fine bourbons & ryes in two brand new tasting rooms, featuring displays of historic Wild Turkey bottles through the years. Expanded Tour Offerings: An array of new tour packages allow guests to dive deeper into the specific Wild Turkey offerings. Options include premium tastings, production tours, rickhouse visits, and a new Russell's Reserve maturation tour.

An array of new tour packages allow guests to dive deeper into the specific Wild Turkey offerings. Options include premium tastings, production tours, rickhouse visits, and a new Russell's Reserve maturation tour. Retail Experience: Guests can explore a wide range of American whiskeys, merchandise and gifts including exclusive and limited-edition offerings from across the Wild Turkey portfolio, such as coveted collector favorites like Russell's Reserve Single Rickhouse Collection and the Master's Keep series.

"For our family, this isn't just a place to visit; it's like a second home," says Bruce Russell, Associate Blender at Wild Turkey. "We're thrilled to now be able to open our doors a little wider and welcome even more folks into this community. The Jimmy Russell Wild Turkey Experience is a perfect tribute to grandad and his life-long commitment to spreading the word of bourbon."

The modernized Jimmy Russell Wild Turkey Experience is part of larger renovations to the Wild Turkey campus. First announced last year, Wild Turkey will soon break ground on a new distillery designed to produce 5 million additional proof gallons, increasing the total capacity to 14 million proof gallons and allowing the distillery to continue to meet demand and continue to grow. These renovations are part of Campari Group's more than $160 million investment in the distillery and will add dozens of jobs to the community.

Whether a seasoned bourbon aficionado or new to the world of whiskey, Wild Turkey invites you to book your upcoming visit to the Jimmy Russell Wild Turkey Experience. More information on opening hours, location and tours can be found at wildturkeybourbon.com/our-distillery.

ABOUT WILD TURKEY

The distillery for Wild Turkey Bourbon is in Kentucky, situated on a deep limestone shelf on the Kentucky River. The shelf acts as a natural filter and provides the distillery with crystal clear water, vital to making such a high-quality product. Wild Turkey features the legendary father and son Master Distilling team of Jimmy and Eddie Russell, who have over 100 years of collective experience working at the Wild Turkey distillery.

The famous Wild Turkey brand name first came about back in 1940 when distillery executive Thomas McCarthey took a few warehouse samples on a wild turkey hunting trip with a group of friends. The following year, his friends asked him for "some of that wild turkey whiskey" and the brand was born.

Wild Turkey is distilled and put into new oak barrels at a much lower ABV than most bourbons. This results in a much richer flavor, as less is cooked out during the production process. Ageing in the highest quality new American oak barrels with the heaviest char available (the Number 4 "alligator" char), imparts a smooth flavor and deep amber color to the whiskey. The barrels are filled at the distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Website: wildturkey.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities.

Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier.

The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas.

The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 23 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people.

The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418690/The_Jimmy_Russell_Wild_Turkey_Experience.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418691/Wild_Turkey_Experience.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418692/Wild_Turkey_Experience_Inside.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894275/Wild_Turkey_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wild-turkey-opens-the-jimmy-russell-wild-turkey-experience-a-modernized-visitor-center-welcoming-bourbon-enthusiasts-to-visit-an-american-icon-302152207.html