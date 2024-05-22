Borderless AI Appoints Former Chime HR Executive Beth Steinberg to Board of Advisors to Build on Global HR Expertise

Steinberg's decades of experience driving strategies for corporate talent and people management will strengthen the company's market position and enhance its impact on the global human resources space

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borderless AI , the AI-powered startup revolutionizing the Employer of Record (EOR) industry, has appointed Beth Steinberg , former Chief People Officer at Chime, to its Board of Advisors to leverage her deep understanding of the unique needs of human resources teams to build successful global HR programs.

Following Borderless AI's $27M seed funding in March 2024, Steinberg's appointment furthers the company's focus on harnessing the vast capabilities of generative AI to automate and accelerate the processes of onboarding, managing, and paying international team members. Borderless AI's novel AI agent Alberni, is the first of its kind specifically created to perform complex and time-consuming HR tasks, such as automating the process of generating global employment agreements or onboarding new global employees, all within minutes by leveraging conversational AI. Steinberg's appointment underscores the need for advanced technology to propel innovation in the HR category and the company's commitment to advancing the work of people management and HR teams.

"Having an acute sense of the HR industry is critical to ensure we are providing products and services to our customers that drive real value and impact," said Willson Cross, co-founder and CEO of Borderless AI. "Beth brings vast expertise and understanding of the nuances of the human resources category, and her leadership experience and passion for innovation will help Borderless AI equip organizations with the tools and information they need to scale globally and deliver results for their people."

Steinberg most recently held the position of Chief People Officer of Chime, where she currently serves in an advisory role. During her time as Chime's Chief People Officer, Steinberg led the company's human resources strategy, building purposeful programs to drive HR efforts and people and team growth across the organization.

"I am excited to join the advisory board of Borderless AI, a company whose mission aligns with my belief that talent should be borderless," said Steinberg, Board of Advisors, Borderless AI. "The company's all-in-one platform allows businesses to focus on growth while tapping into the world's talent pool, simplifying global HR processes. By harnessing this innovative technology, Borderless AI is breaking down barriers and empowering companies to build diverse, high-performing teams. I look forward to being part of this transformative journey."

Steinberg joins Borderless AI as a tenured HR expert, with over 30 years of experience holding leadership and advisory roles in the human resources field. In addition to her role as Chime's CPO, she has led human resources teams at various companies including Meta, Nike, Electronic Arts, and Nordstrom, driving change and impact on an individual and company level.

A committed member of the HR community at large, Steinberg will continue to advise numerous other companies, including freelance and talent management platform Contra, and VC firm Felicis, in addition to her role on Borderless AI's Board of Advisors. She also holds an acting role at Mensch Ventures, the People and Talent advisory firm she founded in 2016, and has served for over 10 years as a company sponsor and mentor in the TechWomen program , helping to empower young women around the world to build careers in STEM.

Steinberg is joining the Board of Advisors alongside recent appointee Leonard Shen, a former Visa and PayPal executive, who is advising the company's growth in the compliance arena. Together, Steinberg and Shen bring expertise in pivotal functions to further Borderless AI's market position and advancement in the EOR space.

For more information on Borderless AI, visit hireborderless.ai . You can also try out Alberni for free here .

About Borderless AI

Borderless AI is a global payroll solution that leverages the power of generative AI to automate and speed up the process of onboarding, managing, and paying international team members. With Borderless AI, businesses can compliantly hire and manage talent worldwide without establishing a foreign entity while alleviating the complexities and risks associated with hiring global employees. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Borderless AI developed Alberni, the world's first AI agent for global HR. Alberni uses conversational AI to simplify global employment tasks from contract creation to expense management. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and has raised $27 million in seed funding to date, backed by Susquehanna and Aglaé Ventures .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367704/BorderlessAi_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/borderless-ai-appoints-former-chime-hr-executive-beth-steinberg-to-board-of-advisors-to-build-on-global-hr-expertise-302152223.html