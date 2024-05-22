Favo Capital, Inc.: FAVO Capital & Stewards Investment Capital Win Prestigious Global Finance Award

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Stewards Investment Capital, a boutique investment management and advisory firm and FAVO Capital's its strategic partner, have been recognized by Global Finance for the Best Fixed Income Investment Innovation Award as part of their Annual Top Innovation in Finance Awards for 2024.

This accolade highlights Stewards Investment Capital's groundbreaking APEX Structured Liquidity Solution, an investment product linked to the burgeoning private credit market in which FAVO Capital plays a major role.

Global Finance's eleventh annual Innovators Awards program celebrates entities across various categories, including banks, companies, and fintechs, that consistently pioneer new paths and develop innovative financial tools. The APEX Structured Liquidity Solution by Stewards Investment Capital was recognised for its unmatched innovation, effectiveness, and impact in diversifying investment options for its investors.

Global Finance was founded in 1987, audited by BPA, and readers in 192 countries. Its headquarters are in New York, with offices in London and Milan. Each year Global Finance selects the best financial institutions around the world and these awards have become a recognized and trusted standard of excellence. Past winners include HSBC, DBS, Citi, Standard Bank, BNP Paribas, Societe General, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Nedbank, ABSA amongst others.

Stewards Investment Capital's award-winning APEX Structured Liquidity Solution represents a paradigm shift in fixed income investments, offering investors a unique and dynamic approach to managing liquidity while maximizing returns. Through the use of cutting-edge technology, advanced risk management strategies, and a profound understanding of market dynamics, Stewards Investment Capital together with FAVO Capital have developed a solution that not only delivers superior performance but also substantial value to its investors.

Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance, noted, "Innovation continues to help banks and other financial institutions gain a strategic competitive advantage. By embracing new technologies and creative approaches, this year's winners have crafted groundbreaking solutions that ease customer pain points and deliver exceptional user experiences."

Glen Steward, Founder and Chairman of Stewards Investment Capital and Chief Strategy Officer and Board member of FAVO Capital Inc., expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are humbled and thankful to Global Finance for this honor and recognition. I would also like to thank our dedicated team at Stewards and FAVO Capital, whose relentless efforts ensure that our investors' money works harder everyday. Mr. Steward added, "This award is a testament to our continued commitment to innovation."

Shaun Quin, President at FAVO Capital Inc., remarked, "We are incredibly proud to see Stewards recognized for their groundbreaking work with the APEX Structured Liquidity Solution. Steward's ability to navigate and lead within the evolving private credit market aligns perfectly with FAVO Capital's mission to support innovative financial solutions. Congratulations to Glen Steward, Bilal Adam, and the entire team at Stewards Investment Capital for this well-deserved award."

Bilal Adam, CEO of Stewards Investment Capital, added, "This prestigious award is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence while providing investors the opportunity to diversity their portfolio in emerging asset classes such as private credit." He added. "Our Apex Structured Liquidity Solution is a low-risk cash management solution offering fixed income returns in USD. Besides the attractive yearly returns, this solution has no mark-to-market volatility and options for monthly liquidity, making it even more attractive for investors."

More About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC Pink:FAVO) is a rapidly growing direct funding company headquartered in USA. With extensive expertise in business, entrepreneurship and finance, their dedicated professionals offer a range of personalised funding solutions to emerging, small, and medium-sized businesses. FAVO's goal is to facilitate swift and efficient funding without imposing rigid requirements, enabling businesses to grow in a seamless manner.

Their services include Merchant Cash Advance (MCA), Invoice financing, Equipment financing, Business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and Real estate backed bridge financing.

FAVO Capital Inc. employs over 120 people in 5 offices globally.

About Stewards Investment Capital

Stewards Investment Capital is boutique investment advisory leader with a 25-year legacy within the Stewards affiliation of companies. With a strategic presence in Mauritius, South Africa and USA, they specialize in tailoring niche investment solutions with optimized risk adjusted returns for high-net-worth individuals, pension funds and institutional investors.

The Stewards affiliation of companies has multiple financial services licenses and business in South Africa, Mauritius and USA with operations spanning forex, trade finance, investment management, micro finance, private credit, payments, market maker and liquidity provider. https://www.stewardsinvestment.com

Watch Our Corporate video here: https://tinyurl.com/4kvw3nk2

Contact:

Email: info@favocapital.com

Tel: 833.328.6477

Website: www.favocapital.com

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

