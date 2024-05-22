AGY, Global Specialty Glass Fiber Manufacturer, Welcomes New Executive Vice President

New Addition to Executive Leadership Team Will Focus on Driving Revenue Growth

AIKEN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / AGY, a leading innovator and manufacturer of specialty glass fiber reinforcements, announces the addition of Patrick Hunter to the company's executive leadership team. As Executive Vice President, Commercial, Hunter will focus on building customer relationships, cultivating new markets, and driving sustainable revenue growth. A longtime producer of innovative glass fiber reinforcements integral to national security and civilian life, AGY is poised to expand its market share with this key addition.





Patrick Hunter, Executive Vice President, Commercial, of AGY





With a career spanning over two decades and a background rich in commercial leadership within the manufacturing industry, Hunter brings a proven ability to increase revenue, amplify markets, and optimize performance.

"AGY is a pioneering domestic company providing key materials for the world's largest companies," Hunter says. "It is truly exciting to be part of an organization that plays such a vital role in propelling advancements in key products and materials."

Most recently, Hunter served nine years as the Chief Commercial Officer at Parkway Products in Greenville, South Carolina, playing a pivotal part in expanding revenue and helping the company rise to the top 1% of plastic molding companies in the United States. Prior to his role at Parkway Products, Hunter held senior commercial positions at manufacturing technology leaders MFG.com and Quickparts, where he led the commercial activities for these respective organizations.

Al Ridilla, AGY President and CEO, is thrilled to welcome Hunter to the leadership team.

"Patrick is highly regarded within the manufacturing industry," says Ridilla. "Known for his strategic vision, commercial expertise, and commitment to excellence, Patrick will no doubt be instrumental in fostering market growth for AGY. His leadership is a valuable asset for us as we continue to build and evolve partnerships with the leading global OEM manufacturers."

