Enov8 Releases Virtualize Me on AWS Marketplace, Revolutionizing Database Virtualization

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Enov8, a leading provider of innovative IT & Test Environment Management solutions, proudly announces the release of their highly anticipated Virtualize Me (vME) platform on the AWS Marketplace. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Enov8, expanding the accessibility and scalability of their cutting-edge database virtualization technology.





Enov8's vME (Database Virtualization) is now available on AWS Marketplace!





Enov8's vME, short for "Virtualize Me," is designed to streamline and optimize the management of databases across various environments. Supporting virtually all database types, vME leverages advanced database virtualization techniques to allow organizations to create, manage, and replicate database environments with unprecedented ease and efficiency. This translates to reduced deployment times, substantial storage reduction, and enhanced operational efficiency, making it an indispensable tool for enterprises looking to modernize their IT infrastructure.

Key Benefits of vME on AWS

Scalability : AWS's robust infrastructure ensures that vME can handle the needs of businesses of all sizes, from mid-sized enterprises to large-scale organizations.

: AWS's robust infrastructure ensures that vME can handle the needs of businesses of all sizes, from mid-sized enterprises to large-scale organizations. Cost-Effectiveness : Priced at just 25% of its primary competitors, vME offers unparalleled value, making high-quality database virtualization accessible without breaking the bank.

: Priced at just 25% of its primary competitors, vME offers unparalleled value, making high-quality database virtualization accessible without breaking the bank. Ease of Use : The integration with AWS Marketplace simplifies the procurement and deployment process, allowing users to get started with vME quickly and efficiently.

: The integration with AWS Marketplace simplifies the procurement and deployment process, allowing users to get started with vME quickly and efficiently. Operational Efficiency : With features designed to streamline database management, vME helps organizations reduce overheads and focus on their core business operations.

: With features designed to streamline database management, vME helps organizations reduce overheads and focus on their core business operations. Enhanced Collaboration: vME facilitates better collaboration among teams by providing consistent and easily replicable database environments, leading to improved productivity and innovation.

CEO's Insight

Niall Crawford, CEO of Enov8, commented on the launch: "Historically, database virtualization solutions like Delphix have been out of reach for most organizations due to the high cost of implementation and scaling. With vME, we directly address these barriers to entry with a solution that is a fraction of the cost and features an easy-to-scale federated architecture, as opposed to the traditional monolithic architecture. This makes high-quality database virtualization accessible to a broader range of businesses."

Mid to Large Enterprises and Government Sectors: A Perfect Fit

Enov8's vME is ideally suited for mid-large enterprises and government sectors, where the complexity and scale of operations demand robust, scalable solutions. By offering a cost-effective, efficient, and scalable platform, vME is poised to meet the unique challenges faced by these sectors, driving digital transformation and operational excellence.

Availability

Enov8's vME is now available on the AWS Marketplace, and organizations can leverage AWS's secure, scalable infrastructure to deploy and manage their virtualized database environments effortlessly. The platform's availability on AWS also ensures seamless integration with other AWS services, enhancing its functionality and value.

Looking Ahead

Enov8 is committed to continuous innovation and is already planning to expand vME's availability to the Azure Marketplace in the future. This will further reduce sales and support overheads, providing more platform selection options for customers, to meet their needs.

For more information about Enov8 and vME, visit AWS Marketplace or Enov8's website.

