Oxylabs: Save the Date: OxyCon 2024 Set to Reunite Web Scraping Experts in September

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / OxyCon, the flagship conference of the web scraping industry, is returning for the fifth time. Organized annually by the industry-leading web intelligence collection platform Oxylabs, Oxycon 2024 will be held online on 25th of September, starting at 12 p.m. BST.

Each year, OxyCon gathers technical and legal experts, business leaders, and journalists who are interested in all things public data. "It's not just a conference; it's a congregation of the industry's brightest minds and innovators," said Julius Cerniauskas, CEO at Oxylabs, at last year's gathering.

The web scraping landscape evolves rapidly on multiple fronts, and this year's OxyCon is going to cover all the major considerations in five presentations and a panel discussion. Žydrunas Tamašauskas, chief technology officer at Oxylabs, is already confirmed as one of the expert speakers.

Continuing its proven structure, the conference will have three focus areas. The business track Fueling Businesses With Public Web Data will delve into proven and innovative use cases of web scraping for modern businesses' growth. The best practices of ethical data collection and management will also be addressed.

Tech experts will share their practical knowledge and discuss cutting-edge data acquisition technology in the developers' track Optimizing Web Data Extraction Operations, focusing on building optimal, scalable, and cost-effective solutions to gather public data from different and, often, very demanding data sources.

Lastly, the Mastering AI & Advanced Web Scraping Techniques track will delve into advanced large-scale web scraping with the help of leading tech professionals. From cutting-edge techniques and practical applications, to the latest advancements in ML and AI, this focus area will encompass everything needed to elevate your development skills and stay at the forefront of data innovation.

Registration is now open and completely free - you can save your spot HERE. Mark the 25th of September in your calendar and prepare for another inspiring and informative day with the best and brightest in making public web data work for organizations all over the world.

