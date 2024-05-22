Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto Announces Alto Marketplace Providing Accredited Investors Access to Exclusive Alternative Investments

Alto Marketplace provides investors with access to high-quality private deals and fund offerings

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Alto , an alternative asset platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets using both retirement and non-retirement funds, has launched Alto Marketplace , a new part of the Alto platform dedicated to curating private alternative investment opportunities for eligible investors. The offerings on Alto Marketplace are offered by Alto's wholly-owned, registered broker-dealer affiliate, Alto Securities, LLC.

"Alto Marketplace marks a significant milestone in Alto's commitment to crafting a tailored investment experience that we believe can align with the financial goals of our users," said Scott Harrigan , President of Alto and CEO of Alto Securities. "The new platform will allow investors to invest in historically difficult-to-access private investments which are now being curated specifically by our team for Alto investors. Previous and existing offerings like Farmland LP's Vital Farmland Fund III and Alumni Ventures' AI Fund are a strong testament to the quality, exclusivity and range that our team plans to offer our users."

Alto Marketplace was introduced to early users in 2023 for testing and feedback. Now, Marketplace enables Alto's users to enjoy a streamlined, consolidated investing experience as they explore offerings that range across a variety of different asset classes. Investors will now have access to private equity, venture capital, real estate, fine wine, art, and more, all in one platform. Other advantages of Alto Marketplace include the tax benefits associated with investing through an IRA and a streamlined paperless process.

"We're excited to offer eligible investors access to exciting new alternatives on Alto Marketplace," said Eric Satz , Founder and CEO of Alto. "Accredited investors will be able to explore alternative assets that may offer portfolio diversification and a chance of achieving long-term financial stability in today's volatile market."

Currently, Funds available for investment on Alto Marketplace include the Vinovest Capital Whiskey Fund SPV , the Cohesys SPV , and Vital Farmland Fund III . Previously available Funds have included Alumni Ventures' exclusive AI Fund, Kearny Jackson Fund III, Vint Futures & Casks, and Edgehill 405 Broadway SPV. Traditionally, alternative investments with unique strategies that aren't more publicly available have been largely limited to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. This is in no small part due to their complexity and higher minimum investment requirements. With the alternative asset market experiencing unprecedented growth - global alternative assets under management (AUM) are expected to reach $24.5 trillion by the end of 2028 - Alto aims to broaden access by offering accredited investors the opportunity to invest in these deals by lowering the minimum investment requirements and working with funds usually limited to family offices and larger firms.

To learn more about Alto Marketplace, visit https://www.altoira.com/marketplace .

