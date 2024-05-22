Clubessential Announces Acquisition of ASB taskTracker

Acquisition Adds Course Maintenance Software to Solutions for Private Club and Public Golf Courses

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Clubessential, the leading provider of comprehensive, full-suite software solutions to private clubs and public golf courses, announced its strategic acquisition of ASB taskTracker, intuitive golf course maintenance software designed by superintendents, for superintendents.

ASB taskTracker, established in 2013, improves data collection and provides powerful insights for superintendents regarding staff efficiency, ROI of equipment versus labor, and budget variances, as well as helping to communicate, collaborate, and coordinate day-to-day operations. It eases the burden of scheduling, job assignments, and equipment maintenance while clearly showing how money is being utilized within each department.

"Understanding the challenges of running operations, we created the software to provide detailed and transparent insights into how labor dollars are being spent across a property," said Jaime Sharp, founder of ASB taskTracker. "After years of steady growth, we are excited about the significant opportunity to provide our services and software across the Clubessential portfolio of private and public golf operations."

With nearly 1,000 golf courses currently using ASB taskTracker and a million hours gained in labor efficiencies, it makes for a seamless addition to the solution portfolio for Clubessential and sister company foreUP, extending further support to course superintendents and enhancing their full-suite software offering.

"A significant factor in driving member loyalty and operational efficiency is the upkeep of the golf course, landscaping, and the numerous facilities that comprise a country club or golf course. We are excited to add this technology to help our customers efficiently and effectively manage their grounds maintenance," said Scott Strong, President of Clubessential and foreUP.

The ASB taskTracker acquisition further strengthens the position of parent company Clubessential Holdings as the industry leader in comprehensive technology for membership-based and patron-focused organizations.

About Clubessential

Clubessential is the leading provider of membership and club management solutions to country, golf, city, yacht, and other private clubs. With more than 20 years of smart solutioning, the award-winning Clubessential software provides the next generation of club leaders with a full suite of integrated technology and embedded payment solutions. Operating under Clubessential Holdings alongside sister company foreUP, Clubessential offers website, mobile apps, accounting, tee-times, reservations, POS, CRM, single-source payment processing, business intelligence, and other tools that enable more than 1,300 private clubs to make smart decisions and deliver exceptional member experiences to recruit, engage and retain members for life.

About Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings provides Software as a Service and embedded payment solutions to private clubs, public golf courses, health & fitness clubs, spas, military organizations, municipalities, and camp organizations. Across nine brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, Exerp, foreUP, Innovatise, TAC, Vermont Systems, RecDesk, and CampBrain - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services that help more than 20,000 customer sites in 70 countries across the globe attract, engage, and retain over 50 million club members and community patrons for life.

Contact Information

Danyella Waddell

Director of Marketing

dwaddell@clubessential.com

513.513.8498

SOURCE: Clubessential

View the original press release on newswire.com.