Medical Care Technologies, Inc.: High-Profile Multi-Million Dollar Memorabilia Collection to Sell at Infinite Auctions / Medical Care Technologies

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) and Infinite Auctions LLC are excited to announce the upcoming sale of two high-profile multi-million dollar memorabilia collections. These collections feature a remarkable assortment of historic NBA basketball game-used memorabilia, music memorabilia, and historic Americana, with individual items valued between $1,500 and $3 million.

Infinite Auctions, renowned for its expertise in consignments for both auction and private sale, will be handling these extraordinary collections. Over the coming months, many items from these collections will be auctioned, providing collectors and enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire rare and valuable pieces of history. The highest-value items will be sold outside of auction, targeting high-end collectors and alternative asset funds, ensuring these exceptional pieces find suitable homes.

"We are thrilled to bring these significant collections to the market," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "The diversity and historical importance of these items make this a unique opportunity for collectors worldwide."

Infinite Auctions will keep the public updated on new additions from these collections via their social media channels in the coming weeks and months. This ongoing communication will offer enthusiasts a preview of the exceptional memorabilia soon to be available.

Additionally, Medical Care Technologies will be issuing another press release in the coming weeks with further major company updates. We appreciate the continued support from our community and encourage everyone to stay tuned for more exciting news.

For more information and to participate in the auction, visit www.infiniteauctions.com.

About Infinite Auctions (a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. OTC PINK:MDCE) Infinite Auctions LLC provides an online platform for memorabilia collectors and professional athletes to consign and sell high valued collectibles in a secure online auction format.

Source: Infinite Auctions (a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. OTC Ticker:MDCE)

Contact Information:

https://www.infiniteauctions.com

https://www.instagram.com/infiniteauctions/

https://www.twitter.com/bidsellconsign

https://www.medcaretechinc.com

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for Medical Care Technologies, Inc.:

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. / Infinite Auctions LLC

1-480-645-0750

info@infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com