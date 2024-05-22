Pathfinder Ventures Inc.: Pathfinder Achieves Full Capacity Across Portfolio Over Long Weekend

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV) ("Pathfinder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has achieved full occupancy across all assets during the Canadian May long weekend.

Pathfinder Achieves Full Occupancy Across Entire Portfolio Over Long Weekend

Pathfinder is proud to announce the achievement of full occupancy across all three Pathfinder Camp Resorts in the portfolio during the past long weekend. Parksville, Fort Camping, and Agassiz - Harrison locations experienced a surge in demand from campers seeking a Pathfinder resort getaway. As an award-winning brand recognized by Campspot, Pathfinder resorts have become a top choice for campers nationwide. This milestone represents another significant achievement for Pathfinder as the company continues to expand its presence in the RV space and prepares to manage new assets in the future.

Stan Duckworth, COO of Pathfinder, commented, "May long weekend is always a great kickoff to the spring and summer camping season and it's great to know we are the resort of choice for families and guests across the country."

Pathfinder Proposes Extension to Convertible Debt Holders

Pathfinder and its debenture holders have been in discussions and the Company has made a proposal to extend the maturity date (the "CD Extension"). The proposal includes the following terms:

Current 10% interest rate to remain in place and accruing until March 2026

2% renewal fee due March 2025 and payable in cash for March 2024-2025 period

3% renewal fee due March 2026 for March 2025-2026 period, payable in cash

No early payout penalty

Joe Bleackley, CEO and Founder commented, "I thank our debenture holders sincerely for their support, patience, and flexibility to offer Pathfinder such strong renewal terms. I am excited to execute on our growth plans and reward all our debt and equity holders in due time."

About Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV):

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is a leading provider of premium RV camping experiences, committed to delivering exceptional hospitality and modern amenities to outdoor enthusiasts. With a portfolio of strategically located resorts, Pathfinder offers unparalleled opportunities for memorable RV vacations.

To learn more about Pathfinder Camp Resorts, click the link below:

www.PathfinderCampResorts.com

